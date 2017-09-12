Sixteen years later, IUP remembers the fallen

By Katie Mest

News Editor

K.A.Mest@iup.edu

“It was a beautiful day. The sky was bright blue, little or no clouds. The morning air was cool. The leaves were starting to become a little dry; they hadn’t started to fall. It was a typical Tuesday.”

Though there are many recollections of Sept. 11, 2001, all begin relatively the same way.

IUP President Michael Driscoll recalled the normalcy of the day and how nothing seemed out of the ordinary until he received news that a plane crashed into the World Trade Center.

At 8:30 Monday morning, professors, students, faculty, first responders, veterans and community members joined in front of the September 11 memorial in the Oak Grove to remember the events that occurred 16 years ago.

The 13-foot fragment of the World Trade Center sits between Sutton Hall and Stapleton Library on long-term loan from the Kovalchick family.

Michael Hood, College of Fine Arts dean, began the memorial by recounting his own experience.

He started the day sitting in the Eberly College of Business board room and watching the events on the news in a daze.

In his speech, Hood used his time in the Navy as a base for his viewpoint on the terrorist attacks.

Hood heard his call to duty early in the Vietnam War and spent his tour with a detached radar bomb scoring unit in Ashiya, Japan.

Twenty years earlier, his father fought in the Marine Corps and participated in the occupation of Japan.

Growing up viewing Japan as the enemy, Hood found it ironic that he ended up being submerged in Japan’s culture and reliant on its local economy.

He was surprised to learn that the Japanese people around him didn’t meet him and his colleagues with hatred but with affection.

He emphasized the importance of not using differences in culture as an excuse for hatred and war.

“I found myself wondering why we, as humans, had not figured out how to avoid the horror and the waste that is war,” Hood said. “I have that same question now, after we have been at war for nearly two decades.”

Caleb King (junior, mathematics and economics), the student trustee on the IUP Council of Trustees, spoke after Hood, offering a younger generation’s perspective.

King had just celebrated his 5th birthday and remembered playing with his presents when his mom told him the news. He couldn’t “grasp the evil” in how someone could intentionally hurt all those people.

He urged the students to live lives of kindness through service and continue educating the younger generations, who know only of the event as a tragedy in a textbook, because “we owe it to the victims and survivors.”

As a way to get involved, King noted a project in which a group from IUP planted trees at the Flight 93 memorial with a goal of 150,000 trees.

Driscoll ended the memorial service by honoring the IUP alumni who perished that day.

William Moskal, Donald Jones and William Sugra were among the 2,977 victims of the terrorist attacks.

“For all the fear, loss, heartache, destruction and sorrow that resulted,” Driscoll said, “difficult as it may be to believe, we can find some positives. I remember that patriotism soared.”

He urged students to take King’s advice and find a way to do good in dedication of those who were lost that day.

Stapleton Library will show an exhibit about the attacks throughout September, including items from IUP graduates who participated in cleaning the site in New York City.