Science is out, ignorance is in: Politicians bury their heads in the sand following Hurricane Irma

The Penn Staff

With the number of tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean increasing in frequency and size, climate change has become a more visibly pressing issue, especially in politics.

Only 16 days after Hurricane Harvey devastated Rockport, Texas, another Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Irma first hit the Florida Keys early Sunday morning.

Both hurricanes sustained winds above 130 mph. This is the first time two Atlantic Category 4 hurricanes have ever been recorded to make landfall in the U.S. during the same year.

Atlantic hurricanes reaching Category 4 or stronger making landfall in the U.S. are rare, with only 27 recorded since 1851. The last Category 4 hurricane to occur in the U.S. was Hurricane Charley in 2004, which also hit Florida.

With destruction and death-toll tallies on the rise, scientific evidence points to climate change for intensifying these storms.

But, the discussion of the root of this horrifying reality has been subdued.

According to a Monday article by the New York Times, Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said it is insensitive to discuss climate change in the midst of deadly storms.

“To have any kind of focus on the cause and effect of the storm versus helping people, or actually facing the effect of the storm, is misplaced,” Pruitt said during an interview with CNN ahead of Hurricane Irma. “To use time and effort to address it at this point is very, very insensitive to these people in Florida.”

In Washington, science is viewed as a bipartisan issue. The fact that oceans and the atmosphere are warming and heat is intensifying tropical storms into hurricanes and superstorms is considered a political debate.

But Tomás Regalado, the Republican mayor of Miami who had to evacuate his citizens before Hurricane Irma, has a different opinion.

“This is the time to talk about climate change,” Regalado said in a Friday article in The Miami Herald. “This is the time that the president and the EPA and whoever makes decisions needs to talk about climate change. If this isn’t climate change, I don’t know what is. This is truly, truly poster child for what is to come.”

President Donald Trump has thrown climate change aside as a hoax. Pruitt has denied scientific evidence claiming man-made carbon dioxide emissions are a contributing source to global warming. The EPA has even removed mentions of climate change from its website and continues to repeal regulations that reduce man-made carbon dioxide emissions.

With Trump and Pruitt discrediting climate change and its adverse effects, and the overwhelming scientific evidence showing otherwise, catastrophic events like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will continue to happen.

Until the U.S. takes drastic measures to address climate change as a real, scientific issue, and not a bipartisan one, the U.S., as well as the world, will only continue to suffer from its adverse effects.