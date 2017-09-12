Life isn’t Thomas Rhett’s only change

This article contains opinion.

Country star Thomas Rhett released his third studio album, “Life Changes,” Friday as an enjoyable, albeit not particularly revolutionary, addition to the current landscape of country music.

As is the case with many of contemporary, male music groups and musicians in this genre, like Florida Georgia Line, Kip Moore or Luke Bryan, Rhett’s latest album is more of a pop-country effort than a purely traditional country offering.

However, this assessment is not meant to be a criticism of the album but an evaluation and warning to those who are expecting a pure country album.

Despite this caveat, there are a variety of catchy songs on the album. Predictably, the strongest works tend to be the songs that Rhett released as singles, including the album-opening duet, “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, and the reflective “Sixteen.”

Many recent country artists have seen their work influenced by pop. However, Rhett takes the genre-crossing further than most with this album. Beyond the usual pop-country sound, Rhett tries his hand at his own version of a pop-ballad-slow-jam crossover with “Kiss Me Like A Stranger.”

Rhett pushes himself even further stylistically on the song “Leave Right Now,” which starts out sounding like a traditionally slower country song about serenading the pretty girl in the corner to take a chance on the infatuated singer, only to completely surprise the audience with a chorus that features an EDM-style drop and the introduction of synths, auto-tune and bass.

While a country-EDM crossover is a rare combination, it actually works rather well.

Some may point out Rhett’s failure to draw more on his recent life experiences and adjustment to fatherhood – with the notable exception of the title track itself – as a missed opportunity to set his work apart from his fellow country artists. But, the biggest issue found with the album actually lies in the song order.

The album starts with three faster-paced songs, followed by the song with the fastest tempo on the entire album, “Drink A Little Beer,” all of which work fine until the fifth song, which is immediately after the fastest.

This one, titled “Marry Me,” is the slowest-paced song on the album. The abrupt transition from an upbeat party song to a melancholy ballad about missed opportunities and lost love is quite jarring and off-putting for the listener. Ultimately, it ends up detracting from the overall listening experience.

Rhett said that one of the goals of his album was to get people who don’t usually listen to country music to give it a shot.

While it remains to be seen if he will accomplish that goal, he has certainly done everything in his power to craft blend genres.