Letter to the Editor 9.12

Dear Editor:

This letter is a comment on IUP conversations about a recent incident of racist hate speech.

If the university enacted a policy by which IUP students would be in any way academically sanctioned for engaging in racist hate speech on private social media, the story would probably run in The Penn. It might get picked up by regional news agencies. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) might get wind of it in that way and file a suit against IUP, on behalf of a perpetrator, for violating a U.S. citizen’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech. The ACLU would win, and then it would win again on appeal, if challenged to that stage. The university would risk losing all federal funding, including Federal Work Study, and federally funded academic research.

First Amendment absolutism – ”we can’t criminalize anything except speech likely to cause immediate, proximate harm” – is backed by a great deal of case law, and so, at present, it is settled law. When officials of the university say, “We can’t punish speech,” they aren’t obfuscating.

This doesn’t imply, however, that a university is excused from acting, substantively, to respond to racist hate speech. Balanced against the Constitutional constraints of the First Amendment is another body of settled law: civil rights law, deriving from the 1964 Civil Rights Act and its amendments.

Every time an IUP student posts racist hate speech on social media, and the news spreads, another nail has been driven into the social construct by which the black community of IUP is socially subjugated and subordinated: its subordination made socially real. The injury of racist hate speech is partly a matter of deeply hurt feelings, but if any IUP students of color are already so inured to racist speech as to feel nothing at all when a new incident occurs, still those students have been wronged. They have incurred the political injury of disregard for their legal rights to full civil status at this institution.

The President’s Commission on Diversity and Inclusion has been charged to recommend to the president a vision for IUP that demonstrates an institutionalized, sustainable and enduring commitment to actualizing the principles of diversity and inclusion. The Commission and its sub-committees are working to meet this charge and related charges. This work must come to completion before recommendations are implemented, but it is my fervent hope that the entire IUP community will commit now to promoting the full civil equality of all IUP students, within the intransigent constraints of the First Amendment. Civil rights law compels us. Brave student leaders within the IUP community rightly demand it. We simply must do this, and we must do it wisely and effectively.

Mary MacLeod, Chair and Professor

IUP Philosophy Department