IUP’s offensive outburst lifts team to 38-14 win over ESU

The No. 6 IUP football team improved to 2-0 on the young season after defeating Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) foe East Stroudsburg University, 38-14, Saturday afternoon at Miller Stadium.

During the victory, IUP accumulated 607 yards of total offense, 324 of which came on the ground from four different running backs.

Duane Brown (freshman, kinesiology) led the team with 137 yards and a touchdown.

Following Brown was Samir Bullock (sophomore, management) with 82 yards and a touchdown.

Justice Evans (freshman, management) totaled 45 yards and Malik Anderson (sophomore, kinesiology) had 28 yards.

Despite the strong offensive output, the Crimson Hawks are still looking to improve their offensive efficiency.

“Well, the yardage is great, but we left a lot of points on the field,” said head coach Paul Tortorella. “If you gain 600 yards, you need to score more than 38 points.”

One key aspect on offense IUP has struggled with early in the season has been its red-zone efficiency. The Crimson Hawks managed to take the ball into the red zone four times on Saturday but capitalized on only two of them.

“We probably work the red zone more than any other team in America, to be honest. Maybe we work it too much, for all I know,” Tortorella said. “But I think it’s a little bit of rust, maybe, and [there] may be some things that we can do better.”

Not only did the Crimson Hawks have a strong day offensively, but the defense executed its game plan to limit East Stroudsburg to 14 points and 223 yards of total offense.

Although IUP allowed 142 rushing yards, the Crimson Hawks were mainly focused on stopping the Warriors’ passing game.

“We were more concerned with stopping the deep ball,” Tortorella said.

The Crimson Hawks prevented big plays through the air with a strong push from the defensive line which recorded three sacks Saturday.

The line also forced the quarterback to make some poor throws with the applied pressure.

One of the throws resulted in a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown by JR Stevens (redshirt sophomore) in the second quarter.

Moving forward, the Crimson Hawks will compete in their third straight home game as they welcome cross-state PSAC rival Cheyney University.

IUP will host Cheyney at noon Saturday at Miller Stadium.

The IUP football program has dominated Cheyney in recent matchups, outscoring the Wolves 222-0 in the last four matchups dating to 2012.