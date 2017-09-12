IUP tennis starts season at Bucknell Invite, places second in doubles

While many tennis fans were fixated on the final grand slam tournament of the year, the IUP tennis team started the fall season over the weekend playing at the Bucknell Invite.

Doubles team partners Luise von Agris (senior, international business) and Nicole Beidacki (freshman, kinesiology health and sport science) placed second overall in Flight 1 of the women’s doubles bracket Sunday.

The pair earned victories over Howard University (6-4) and two different Bucknell University teams, as well (6-2), (6-2).

Von Agris and Beidacki then lost to a team from Loyola University (6-4) in the final doubles match of the tournament.

Von Agris is coming off an exceptional season, winning IUP’s Women’s Athletics Performance of the Year award for her stellar performances all season.

She and her previous partner, Jarka Petercakova (senior, international business), won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) doubles championship last year at Bloomsburg University.

This was the first time IUP had ever won the doubles championship in the program’s history.

Flavia Flandoli De Oliveira (freshman, athletic training) and Mariana Valenzuela (sophomore, cell and molecular biology) also performed well, making it to the semifinals of the Flight 2 doubles bracket where they were eliminated by another pair from Loyola (6-3).

De Oliveria, Valenzuela and Maria Magraner Grau (freshman, pre-medicine) all earned wins in their respective women’s singles bracket, but all were eliminated in the second round.

The young players are hoping to learn from this weekend, while the returning four have hopes set high for upcoming tournaments.

Last year’s PSAC Championship-winning team can use this past weekend’s tournament as an example for what to work on for its next tournament stop.

The Crimson Hawks will travel to Mercyhurst University Saturday for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Regional Championships.

IUP beat Mercyhurst for the PSAC title last year, and von Agris explained why beating them again is important.

“They are a very good team like us and have been our biggest rivals,” she said. “The matches are always close and exciting.”