Fall brings colder weather and colorful sitcoms

As September rolls on, the days become a little shorter, the temperature becomes a little cooler and the leaves in the Oak Grove start to change color. This can only mean one thing: Fall is upon us. With it comes a variety of different seasonal events.

To some, the start of fall signals the beginning of classes and a new school year. To others, it’s the highly anticipated return of NFL and college football. This time also marks the return of everything pumpkin, especially the cult favorite PSL at Starbucks.

However, the beginning of fall also signals a new season of television shows. Luckily, there is a variety of TV shows for every type of students’ viewing pleasure.

The show that Nathan Faris (freshman, criminology) said he was looking forward to most isn’t on traditional TV. He said he likes watching the series “The Ranch,” with Ashton Kutcher, on Netflix.

However, Faris also said he was excited to hear about the return of an iconic show that has been missing from TV schedules for the past few years: “American Idol,” after a few seasons off the air. This time, the fan-favorite talent show will be with a different network.

“American Idol is always fun,” Faris said.

But not all students are forced to wait for the TV shows they want to come back.

Ezekiel Evans (senior, accounting and management operations) said the show he enjoys most never takes a break.

“Well I typically watch ‘SportsCenter,’” Evans said. He added that he was also interested in the fall return of “Shark Tank,” which will premiere at 8 p.m. Oct. 8.

One new show that piqued Evans’ interest was “The Orville,” which premiered Sunday on Fox. This new, live-action comedy from “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane will spoof “Star Trek.”

“I’ve always been interested in “Star Trek.” So I’ll definitely be willing to check that out,” Evans said.

“‘Family Guy’ always has funny jokes. So I’ll definitely be interested in looking into that since it’s by the same producer.”

One new show that Evans will most likely not be tuning into is the new season of “American Horror Story,” titled “Cult,” which returned to FX Sept. 5.

“As far as the horror, I’m not really into self-brought spook. So horror shows aren’t really for me.”

Another student who won’t be checking out the latest offering from the FX horror anthology is sophomore Shanice Drummond (business management) who, despite enjoying the movies that come out during Halloween, was adamant that this show is too much.

However, Drummond was interested in a lighter new show this fall, “Young Sheldon,” which premieres Sept. 25 as CBS’s prequel to its hit, “The Big Bang Theory.”

One major theme this fall seems to be all things superhero and comic book related.

A prime examples of this is Fox’s “The Gifted,” which will appear Oct. 2 and focus on younger mutants from X-Men.

Another addition to the Marvel Comics universe is ABC’s “The Inhumans,” which will launch in theaters before moving to television Sept. 29.

Whether one is looking for a new series to start or the return of an existing favorite, students will be able to find a few shows to keep them busy.