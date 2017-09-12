Dreams are dead, but the nightmare has only just begun

The Penn Staff

Children say the darnedest things. They have big dreams, ample ambition and, usually, refuse to let hypothetical obstacles block them from whatever goal propels them onward in a frenzy of excitement and energy.

When we grow up, it’s often easy to forget what childhood was like.

Some of us lose that spark of creativity or the twinkle that life’s excitements can put in our eyes. The reality of bills and responsibilities sets in and tries to quell that childish part.

But some aren’t even that lucky.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated Tuesday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will end in six months.

The in-between period is intended for Congress to come up with a course of action to replace the program, but the announcement itself has already instilled varying degrees of rage, fear and melancholy in citizens and immigrants alike.

This announcement doesn’t show the patriotism or promise to build that Donald Trump touted as his 2016 campaign theme.

Instead, it shows how Americans’ apathy toward our very own neighbors can result in callous consequences for kids who have only ever known one country: this one.

Despite bipartisan support for the aptly nicknamed “Dreamers,” Trump’s unilateral decision promotes a message that the time has come to take back our tax dollars, jobs and homes from the dangerous children who threaten the ideals and values of the American Dream. Finally.

It’s unsettling – but unsurprising – that the so-called “CEO President” fails to grasp how the DACA not only acts as a beacon of nationalism for the immigrants who founded the U.S. and those who continue to support it, but it also serves as an economic structure.

Research shows that the program has contributed to economic stability, and one study found that DACA benefits immigrants and native-born citizens because it provides the means for hundreds of thousands of young people to work, spend and pay taxes.

According to a Tuesday article from NBC, the Cato Institute filed a report in January regarding the negative fiscal impact ending DACA entails.

The study included a fiscal cost of more than $60 billion to immediately deport roughly 750,000 people currently in DACA program.

The financial stupidity and moral bankruptcy of Trump’s DACA decision proves, yet again, that he doesn’t know how to construct: He’s only good at razing.