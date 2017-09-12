Dog craze overwhelms IUP

Amanda Puppers (sophomore, nursing) remains hospitalized due to exhaustion over seeing too many “cute puppies.”

On Saturday, Puppers was out enjoying her day as she usually does.

As she was walking through the Oak Grove, she was inundated by the number of dogs being walked around campus.

Pupper’s friend John Dogface (junior, interior design) was with her during the incident.

“She just couldn’t stop running after all of the dogs to pet them,” Dogface said. “It was like watching a marathon runner. She has always loved dogs.

“We never knew what this intense of a love could do to her.”

The dog was darting toward at the time of her collapse was owned by Jack Whiskers (junior, English).

Whiskers was sitting outside Starbucks with his pet when Puppers fainted.

“At first, I figured she was running over to ask if I was writing a novel,” Whiskers said. “I mean, of course I’m writing a novel. I was sitting outside of Starbucks with laptop and a copy of a Fitzgerald book out for the world to see. I’m a novelist. It’s just what I do.”

Whiskers wouldn’t comment on what happened because he felt the inspiration he needed to “make this chapter amazing” and excused himself to return to his writing.

IUP spokeswoman Miranda Catlady issued a statement concerning the dog-craze that is overwhelming the IUP student population.

“We must warn students,” Catlady said.

“They need to limit how many dogs they freak out over. Two per week should suffice. We believe that this is a safe number for many students, and we certainly do not wish for any more hospitalizations.

“In the meantime,” Catlady added, “I suggest we all focus more of our attention on kittens, as they are a safer animal for obsession.”

Puppers remains at IRMC with what doctors are calling “Cute Puppy Syndrome,” or CPS.

Puppers’ family is asking for her classmates to send good vibes over Twitter.