Crimson Hawks look to rebound after up-and-down weekend

The IUP volleyball team split its four road matches on its journey through West Virginia this weekend.

The Crimson Hawks won their first match of the road trip against Notre Dame of Ohio, 3-0.

The win was a team effort, as each player stepped up to help offensively.

Alexis Anderson (senior, marketing) led the team in kills with 13 and also had three blocks. Gabby Egler (senior, psychology) led the team in blocks for the match with seven and had 11 kills in the contest.

Natalie Cignetti (senior, natural science/ pre-med) made her mark on the match, leading the team in aces with five and had the third-most kills with eight. She also led the team in digs with eight.

The Crimson Hawks’ luck did not remain, though, as they lost their next match to the University of Charleston in a very close contest. IUP lost by a score of 3-2, with the final set coming in at 15-13.

However, IUP bounced back after the tough loss and managed to secure a three-set sweep against West Virginia State University to win the match.

Katie Miller (senior, anthropology) was a big contributor with 38 assists in the victory.

After another momentum shift on the women’s road trip, the Crimson Hawks lost their last match of the weekend, 3-0, to Urbana University.

“Hitting efficiency has been hurting us in our three losses, and being able to make good decisions in and out of system situations,” said head coach

Scott Pennewill.

“The other aspect of our development is being able to play our best against tougher opponents when the outcome may not be so obvious. We need to play our best when our best is required.”

The IUP volleyball team has a short break before it goes back on the road to take on Concord University.

IUP will also face off against Notre Dame of Ohio in a rematch from this past weekend. Both games will take place Friday in South Euclid, Ohio.

Concord holds a 3-5 record on the season and has a 1-2 record for matches held at a neutral site.

Notre Dame of Ohio is 4-5 on the season and has yet to play at home.

IUP will play its next five games on the road.

“The non-conference schedule for us usually requires a lot of road trips after we host the home opener,” Pennewill said. “It is something we are familiar with and for the most part is a neutral match, as the opponent is also on the road. All of this tournament play is to prepare us for conference play, which requires us to show up every day. There are no easy matches in the west side of the conference.”

Until Friday, the Crimson Hawks will spend time regrouping and preparing for the upcoming road games as they look to hold onto their winning record.