Bastille ignites Steel City Sunday night

This article contains opinion.

The London-based band Bastille is known for two things.

One is that it makes sad songs that get you dancing.

The second is its Top-40 hit, “Pompeii,” from 2014.

The indie-rock group, however, proved it’s more than just a one-hit wonder.

Sunday’s performance at Pittsburgh’s X Fest not only showcased the band’s vocal and instrumental abilities, but the members’ dorky dancing skills and humility.

From the very beginning of the show, the energy in the venue was high. Frontman Dan Smith had a great stage presence from the get-go, as he jumped and danced around the stage to “Send Them Off!,” a song from sophomore album “Wild World,” which was released Sept. 9, 2016.

With his dance-like-nobody-is-watching attitude, Smith made the crowd feel comfortable, whether they were in the pit in front of the stage or on the lawn at Stage AE.

The crowd mirrored his actions for the majority of the show. When he danced, they danced. When he put his hands up, they put their hands up. When he jumped, the entire crowd followed.

With all the movement on the stage, one would think Smith would get winded. However, he sounded better live than he did on either of Bastille’s two albums.

Fans closest to the stage were in for a treat when Smith went into the crowd for “Flaws,” a song off the band’s debut album, “Bad Blood.”

About halfway through the show, the band did a cover of TLC’s hit “No Scrubs,” which undeniably sounded original, but also like the chorus was made just for it.

The highlight of the show was “Two Evils,” an intimate, slow song with few instrumentals, which made Smith the star of the show. This song showed his vocal range, which had an eerily beautiful tone. Immediately after, the band transitioned into “Blame,” a guitar-driven song that seemed to be a crowd favorite.

Smith also displayed his leadership to the crowd during “Of The Night” when he told everyone to crouch down before the last chorus of the song and jump when the chorus dropped, to which he received full crowd participation.

It was no surprise that “Pompeii” was the last song, but the band tweaked it a bit for a unique factor with Smith singing while playing piano. After the first few lines, it transitioned back to the normal arrangement of the song.

Seeing Bastille perform demonstrates what live music is all about: unity.