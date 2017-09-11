Local church unites community with Pixar

“Belong, Believe, Become.” This is the tagline for Amplify Church, an Eastern Pennsylvania based Christian organization offering experiences, not just traditional church services.

Last Friday, Amplify hosted a family fun night, which occurs the first Friday of every month, in its renovated Indiana theater.

“Toy Story” was shown for free at the past movie night, making it Amplify’s third movie showing so far.

More than 80 people came to the showing, almost double what the turnout was for the past two movie nights. Brian Johnston, a leader in the organization, spoke about the increase in attendance.

“We want to provide a safe environment for families to spend time together.” Johnston said.

“We are a church, of course, but providing a free service to the community at these events is the most important thing we are trying to do.”

The Indiana branch of Amplify operates as both a church and a theater. Its members clean and operate the Philadelphia Street location and are working toward reviving the business and preparing for a grand reopening before Christmas this year.

Johnston focused on expressing his commitment to inclusivity and servicing a sense of togetherness, emanating from the Christian doctrine of “loving thy neighbor as thyself.”

Johnston said the movie nights are the church’s antidote to the anxiety of security and financial instability in modern, small-town America.

“Have you been to the movies recently? It’s, like, $17 a person. Most people can’t do that much,” Johnston said.

“We want to share that experience with everyone.”

Johnston’s path to the church was a roundabout one.

He described himself as a “typical dude” in high school and worked at Walmart for a time. Johnston spoke enthusiastically about the organization that provided him a home and gave his life direction and purpose.

Amplify’s universalism and appeal to community and sense of belonging was highlighted by Johnston, who repeated several times that “everyone is welcome.”

Amplify’s core values are passion, acceptance, generosity and influence.

Apart from simply being a place of worship, the church is also dedicated to being an integral part of the Indiana community, bringing its members together regardless of class, race, belief or age.

Perhaps the best way to bring people together isn’t evangelism, but lovable movies like “Toy Story.”