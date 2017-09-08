The NFL is officially Sunday, slated with big-time games

The NFL regular season is upon us. This is the time of year when all 32 teams think they have a chance to make some noise.

There have been many big offseason moves, and teams are gearing up for another playoff push.

Starting off with the defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots will look to win their third Super Bowl championship in the last four years.

Coming back for his 18th season is 40-year-old Tom Brady, along with coach Bill Belichick.

They arguably have the best coach and the greatest quarterback of all-time, with a pretty good team around them.

One player missing from last season is wideout Julian Edleman who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The Patriots made big offseason moves adding cornerback Stephon Gilmore and pairing him next to Pro Bowler Malcolm Butler to create one of the best cornerback tandems in the league.

They weren’t done there, though. Adding receiver Brandin Cooks to the mix with Brady will be frightening on the field.

It’s going to be tough for any team to stand in their way of another Super Bowl appearance, but not if the Pittsburgh Steelers have anything to say about it.

The Steelers will welcome back big-play receiver Martavis Bryant with hope they can get a healthy season and playoff run from the “Killer B’s” – Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

The key will be a young defense that is hungry to be great.

The most significant part of this defense will be the secondary.

Can young players like Artie Burns, Sean Davis and newly acquired cornerback Joe Haden improve on last year and take a step forward that will help this defense be one of the best in the league?

If that happens, and the offense stays healthy, the Patriots could be looking at a real threat on the road to the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh opens its season with AFC-North rivals the Cleveland Browns.

Another team looking to make a Super Bowl run this year is the Dallas Cowboys.

They hit a little bump in the road when star running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games for violating the personal conduct policy.

Although Elliott will be sitting out six games this season, he will be able to play in the season opener thanks to the late notice of the decision on his suspension being upheld.

As a rookie, Elliott was named an All-Pro after leading the league in rushing.

His explosiveness will be missed, but if any team can overcome the loss of a star running back, it’s Dallas with a massive offensive line and depth at the running back position.

Dallas, which finished 13-3 and the first overall seed in the NFC, will have a tough time trying to repeat that, not just because of the suspension of Elliott, but due to the NFC teams that are looking to put their team on the map.

The Atlanta Falcons, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, will look for revenge and another chance to finish the job.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to claim a playoff spot for the first time since 2008.

Jameis Winston is entering his third year with new weapons on the field in rookie tight end OJ Howard and receiver DeSean Jackson along with a big target in Mike Evans.

The Buccaneers and Dolphins game has been postponed by the league and rescheduled for Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma’s expected impact ready in South Florida.

The Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers and the Seahawks are still virtually unbeatable at home, which will prove to be an interesting Week 1 matchup.

All this considered, the NFC will be a tough place to secure a playoff berth, but it will certainly set the stage for a fun journey to Super Bowl 52.