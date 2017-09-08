Panel to present on women’s issues in Stabley

By Katie Williams

Staff Writer

K.L.Williams9@iup.edu

A panel to discuss the political climate of women will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 201 Stabley in the IUP Library. This event is hosted by the Indiana County Federation of Democratic Women (FDW).

According to Tina Perdue, the program chair for FDW, this event is being held because the defunding of Planned Parenthood and women’s health clinics have created a threat for all women. The panel will include Oriana Gatta, an IUP assistant professor, and two community activists, Terra Setzler and Cybil Peoples-Moore.

These women will discuss what challenges women face from state-level defunding to other political decisions, like the appointment of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. secretary of education. Audience members are encouraged to ask questions and will be given advice on how to go beyond listening to advocacy for issues of importance to them.

There will be other representatives at this event like Alice Paul, The Haven Project and other community organizations.

The women participating in the panel are hoping to make an impact on women’s lives.

“I coordinate this and other FDW events because I want a better world for my granddaughter — a world where they can experience the full range of possibilities in living their lives,” Perdue said.

“I believe that knowledge is power,” said Cybil Peoples-Moore, a panelist. “I hope that the more women are made aware of the effects of legislation in their everyday lives, the more encouraged they will be to become more active in engaging those who are making these decisions.”

Oriana Gatta, an IUP assistant professor and panelist, also hopes this event will educate students on multiple perspectives and current gender issues.

“The panel has been set up to facilitate this kind of active engagement regarding current threats to, or complete disregard for, the health, well-being and education of women of all genders, races and ethnicities, classes, sexualities, abilities and ages,” Gatta said.

The issues that will be discussed by the panel have been seen on IUP’s campus.

“As indicated by a recent campus climate survey and a more recent racist snapchat created by an IUP student, all IUP students and faculty, and staff and administrators are affected directly or indirectly by the institutionalized sexism, racism, classism, heterosexism, ableism and ageism that denies so many a safe, discrimination-free educational experience,” Gatta said

“My hope is that students, faculty, staff and administrators who attend the panel will come away with a list of resources they can use and a list of specific actions they can take to make IUP a safer, more supportive space for everyone,” Gatta said.