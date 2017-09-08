Our semester kick-off advice

1. Editor-in-Chief, Chris Hayes

Don’t let syllabus week carry over deep into the semester. Before you know it, you could be knee-deep in assignments and obligations just because you put things off. Definitely have some fun, but also be cognizant of the work you have to do right away.

2. Managing Editor, Alexandria Mansfield

Write. Down. Everything. This sounds like ancient advice, but when you’re staring at your desk wondering what in the world you’re supposed to be working on, you’ll thank yourself for taking good notes. Be sure to pencil in any dates mentioned in class, too. You don’t want to miss a test because you chose the wrong day to hit snooze.

3. Copy Editor, Nathan Zisk

When you order things online, pay for handling but not shipping. You won’t get the product, but at least you’ll have it moved around a little.

4. News Editor, Katie Mest

Get into a routine. Set an alarm, leave time to eat breakfast and don’t roll out of bed 10 minutes before class. That way you won’t be exhausted 24/7. Waking up for classes will get easier.

5. Culture Editor, Seth Woolcock

Be yourself. Don’t let the college experience change who you are. At the end of the day, you’re still the same kid you were when you graduated high school. Don’t be afraid to be you.

6. Sports Editor, Sean Fritz

You hear it every year, but try not to procrastinate. Stay up-to-date on assignments and homework because putting it off will only lead to trouble down the road when you are swamped with things that seem to pile up all at once.

7. Photo Editor, James Neuhausel

Do what you love. Not what you hate. Make sure to love your GPA.