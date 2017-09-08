Media holds a precarious position in disaster

While most of us are slogging through the transition from summer vacation to the fall semester, the people of Houston and its surrounding areas are experiencing a far greater obstacle.

Hurricane Harvey dominated the news cycle this week. The death toll is at 38, according to a Thursday article in The New York Times.

According to The Weather Channel, 39.72 inches of rainfall fell in southeast Texas from Aug. 24 through Monday. The top-end rain forecast for Harvey’s course is expected to be 50 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center. Harvey’s estimated maximum-sustained winds were 130 miles per hour at landfall Aug. 25 near Rockport, Texas.

Many families were displaced from their homes. Some lost loved ones. Families like the Saldivar family, who lost two great-grandparents and four great-grandchildren, lost almost everything.

Needless to say, the damage is horrific. Tuesday, when CNN reporter Rosa Flores interviewed a woman who had just arrived at a shelter housing victims of hurricane floods, the situation became even more heartbreaking.

The interview began with the woman, Danielle, telling Flores that her family had been waiting to be rescued for five days. Flores asked how Danielle managed to save her children, who were standing with her throughout the interview.

“Y’all sitting here; y’all trying to interview people during their worst times,” Danielle said. “That’s not the smartest thing to do.

“People are really breaking down, and y’all are sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the (expletive) is wrong with us. And you really trying to understand it with the microphone still in my face. With me shivering cold, with my kids wet, and you still putting that microphone in my face.”

It was a powerful moment captured on live TV. Danielle was visibly upset with the situation, and Flores alternated between placing her microphone in front and away from Danielle’s mouth as she spoke, causing Danielle to become even angrier.

It’s easy to empathize with Danielle, though.

After going five days in a flood-ravaged home without food or electricity, the last thing anyone wants is to speak to the media about hardship.

On the other hand, Flores had a job to do, and she tried to be polite to Danielle, her children and their delicate situation while still attempting to keep the interview alive.

The media has a responsibility to spread awareness about important current events. No matter what your opinion is of Flores, CNN or the entirety of the press, it’s undeniable that seeing such raw emotion from a victim like Danielle can open some eyes and make more people want to help.