Levity Brewing Company hosts a “howling” good time

Beer and Bigfoot. Not necessarily a combination that one would usually put together. However, they paired Saturday, as Levity Brewing Co. hosted its second Bigfoot-inspired “Knock and Howl Festival.”

The all-day event included activities for all ages, such as brewery tours, outdoor games, live music, presentations about Bigfoot, the premiere of a movie trailer based on a screenplay of local authors and the unveiling of a new Knock and Howl beer.

While the brewery is no stranger to hosting outdoor festivals and events, the inspiration for this festival and beer were unique.

“The Knock and Howl festival got its name from Bigfoot’s mating call,” said Ted Pivetz, Levity’s event coordinator.

“He knocks on trees in the woods and he howls.”

While that explains the name for the festival and beer, it still doesn’t answer the question why Bigfoot, of all things, was chosen as a basis for the festival.

Pivetz said last years’ Knock and Howl festival was the first event of its scope that the Brewery had attempted to host.

“To get beer people in here, when you have an event you do a special beer release,” Pivetz said. “We were going to release a beer, and the Bigfoot theme worked really well because it appeals to beer drinkers and non-beer drinkers alike.”

Levity hosted outdoor events and festivals throughout the summer.

However, the Knock and Howl Festival stands out a bit due to the breadth and variety of different events.

The festival kicked off with two presentations by noted Bigfoot expert Stan Gordon, which included slides and images of Bigfoot sightings, as well as general information about paranormal creatures.

Between Gordon’s presentations, festival-goers were treated to the first official trailer of the movie “A Wish For Giants,” which was based on the screenplay of local author Aaron Dunbar and tells the story of a dying girl whose last wish was to see Bigfoot.

Around 5 p.m., the focus of the festival shifted outside the brewery to the stage in the parking lot, where a number of local and regional bands performed.

While crowd sizes fluctuated throughout the day, as early evening approached, the number of people in attendance swelled with the parking lot quickly filling.

While the Knock and Howl Festival is certainly one of the biggest events hosted by Levity, Pivetz stated that Levity will host outdoor events “for as long as the weather allows us,” including a Labor Day Eve outdoor concert this Sunday night featuring Jason David Gamble and his band from 6 to 11p.m.