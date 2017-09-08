IUP volleyball starts season off right

The 2017 IUP volleyball season is well underway.

The team has already played five matches throughout the opening week and a half of the fall semester and is already on the right track.

The Crimson Hawks started the season out with four matches as part of the Crimson Hawk Invitational.

The women won three out of those four matches, losing to only Palm Beach Atlantic.

The teams the Crimson Hawks beat were Ursuline, Daemen and Robert Wesleyan universities.

Natalie Cignetti (senior, natural science/pre-med) led the way for IUP in all four games. Cignetti had 41 kills and 48.5 points through those four matches.

Not far behind Cignetti was Sami Brown (junior, natural science/pre-med). Brown scored 37 points for the Crimson Hawks over the course of the tournament while also getting 31 kills.

This past Tuesday, IUP won on the road, 3-1, against West Liberty. Cignetti came up big, scoring 28 points with 25 kills.

Also helping offensively was Alexis Anderson (senior, marketing). Anderson scored 18 points and had 14 kills in the match.

Three people, however, don’t make up a team and certainly can’t give a team the success that the IUP volleyball team has right now.

Head coach Scott Pennewill certainly understands that.

“Our success at this point can be attributed to the experience of the team,” Pennewill said. “With a starting lineup of seniors and juniors, we are used to just about every situation in the game. Adding a very talented group of underclassmen to this has made for a very good, competitive squad.”

However, every team has room to improve and grow throughout the season.

“Right now, I would like to see us improve on the defensive side of the ball, primarily with our block at the net,” Pennewill said. “On the offensive side of the ball, we need to improve hitting efficiency and reduce our hitting errors.”

Looking ahead, the women’s volleyball team will be traveling to take on Notre Dame of Ohio, Charleston, West Virginia State and Urbana universities this weekend. The matches against Notre Dame of Ohio and Charleston will take place in Charleston, W.Va., on Friday.

Saturday’s matches against West Virginia State and Urbana will be played in Institute, W.Va.

The IUP volleyball team won’t play at home again until Sept. 29.