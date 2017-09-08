IUP field hockey bounces back in PSAC opener after 2-0 start

Three games into IUP’s field hockey season, the Crimson Hawks are 1-2 overall and 0-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

IUP shut out Seton Hill, 6-0, Wednesday in its home opener after falling to non-conference teams Lindenwood and Bellarmine universities last weekend in its first two games of the season.

The Crimson Hawks faced Lindenwood, falling, 3-1, on Friday.

Lindenwood took the lead early, scoring its first goal in the sixth minute and adding another in the 18th.

Junior forward Matti Reightler (political science/pre-law) scored IUP’s only goal of the game, which happened late in the first half.

However, Lindenwood extended the gap in the second half, scoring its third and final goal of the game.

Collectively, IUP had a total of eight shots on goal against Lindenwood, with junior forward Selena West (health and physical education) tallying half of those herself.

Veteran goaltender Alyssa Lerda (senior, earth/space science) impressed by making eight saves for IUP, compared to Lindewood’s goalie, Skylar Starbeck, who had seven.

Coming off Friday’s loss, the Crimson Hawks battled Bellarmine on Saturday from start to finish, but could not produce.

IUP suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in the final four seconds of the game.

Starting strong, IUP took an early lead in the first half with a goal scored by Reightler in the first two minutes.

It wasn’t until the beginning of the second half when Bellarmine scored its first goal of the game.

At the 55:46 mark, Bellarmine added another point to the board, making it a 2-1 game in the second half.

IUP responded with a goal from forward Selena West (junior, health and physical education), which was her first of the season, eight minutes later (63:22-mark), tying the game up.

Battling to the very end, Bellarmine scored the third and final goal with four seconds left in the game to grab the win.

IUP outshot Bellarmine, 15-14, although both teams had ten shots on goal of their own.

“The result of this weekend wasn’t the desired outcome,” said leading scorer Reightler.

“We certainly did some good things, such as efficient passing sequences and defensive stops.

“However, we do have things to work on to get better.

“We had some solid scoring opportunities; with that said, I think one of the things we need to focus on going into our home opener is capitalizing on every scoring opportunity created.”

Wednesday’s matchup against Seton Hill University was a huge turnaround for the Crimson Hawks.

Reightler scored two goals in leading the Crimson Hawks to a 6-0 shutout over Seton Hill at George P. Miller Stadium.

Reightler wasn’t the only player shining, though.

IUP’s forward Kimberly Kelly (sophomore), midfielder Maddie Mullen (senior, marketing) and defenders Emma Smiley (junior, natural science/pre-optomerty) and Bryn Nelson (sophomore) also contributed one goal each to the Crimson Hawk’s final score.

Kelly, Mullen, Smiley and Nelson all left the home opener with their first goals of the season.

“Winning at home, especially after last weekend, really proved to us that we can truly play with anyone in our league,” Reightler said. “Our depth simply explains the goals scored.

“This season, we have so many girls with different skill sets. So, when we come together as a team like we did against Seton Hill, it creates a very versatile team.”

IUP’s defense stayed strong throughout.

Lerda had two saves, before she was replaced by junior goaltender Olivia Accardi (communcations media), who started in the second period, and Accardi made six saves.

The Crimson Hawks outshot Seton Hill, 13-11. However, both teams had eight shots on goal.

IUP jumps back on the road to play against No. 3-ranked East Stroudsburg University at 1 p.m. Saturday. East Stroudsburg was picked second in the PSAC preseason poll.

The Warriors finished 15-5 overall last season, falling to Shippensburg University, 2-1, in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. IUP will play one more game on the road Tuesday before returning home to take on Kutztown University.