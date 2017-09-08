GoT changes students’ minds

The overwhelming popularity of “Game of Thrones” has led to awkwardness and liberation in various ways around the United States, and the results are raising some eyebrows.

Reports from “Hodor Polls” have confirmed, that on Sunday nights, most pornography websites see a surge in searches for the keywords “brother” and “sister.”

According to Jamie Stark, statistician for HP, Sunday night searches for brother and sister, “dramatically increase up to 4,500 percent compared to regular days. And this increase happens directly after the newest episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ is over.”

These findings, along with the show normalizing incest, made some students at IUP become much more open about their own thoughts.

Tyrian Greyjoy (junior, English) said that “Game of Thrones” makes him feel free in American society.

“I feel more like myself than any other time when I watch ‘Game of Thrones,’” Greyjoy said.

“It has changed my life. I can now proudly admit that I’ve had a crush on my cousin ever since middle school. That is a liberating feeling.”

Although freeing for some, it can be awkward for other students.

Arya and Samwell Baelish, seniors in the communications media department, are identical twins. They said they cannot watch the show together because things get “too weird.”

“It’s just something that you don’t want to think about,” Arya said.

“When Cersei and Jamie get their thing going, it becomes painfully awkward being around your twin.”

Samwell agreed with his twin sister.