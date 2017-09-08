Eight ways to make the most of your first year

By Stephanie Bachman
Staff Writer
S.L.Bachman2@iup.edu
For transfer students and new students of all ages, starting the semester at IUP can seem a bit overwhelming. Making such a big transition is not always easy.
With the second week of classes finished, these eight tips for thriving in Indiana might make the adjustment a little smoother.
- Attend IUP Day: IUP Day, which is from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC), is an opportunity for new students to learn about all the different clubs and activities available on campus. Joining clubs, even just one, is a great way to meet new people and get involved. Clubs are a way to find something fun to do outside class.
- Go to the library: The library is more than a collection of books to read. It is a great place to study or get work done. Take advantage of the quiet floors or 24/5 hours of operation. Also, in order to save some money on textbooks, borrow them for free from the interlibrary loan program instead of renting them.
- Find a class buddy: Missing class can sometimes happen. Avoid missing important announcements or notes by exchanging numbers with classmates at the beginning of the semester. They could even become great study partners later in the semester.
- Experience new cultures: IUP is a diverse campus. There are more than 800 international students at IUP. Make friends from other countries to learn about their cultures. Organizations, such as Conversation Partners, make this easy. One can also attend some of the many diversity-related events around campus, such as Dia de los Muertos, or try new cuisine at one of Indiana’s many restaurants.
- Get off campus: IUP has a lot to offer, but new students should take some time to experience the various opportunities that exist in the area. In Indiana, students can go ice skating at S&T Bank Arena, bowling at Mohawk Lanes, play glow-in-the-dark mini golf in the mall or even try to beat the clock in Indiana’s Escape Room.
- Experience autumn: With fall right around the corner, it is the perfect time to get outside and spend some time with Mother Nature. There are plenty of beautiful local areas to visit, including Yellow Creek State Park, Blue Spruce Park, Buttermilk Falls, the Hoodlebug Trail, White’s Woods and the Co-Op Park. Also, STATIC (Student Activity Committee) is hosting Fall Fest, a free event Oct. 22.
- Get out of Indiana: Sometimes students need a break from Indiana. Pittsburgh, which is only about an hour away, has a lot to do, whether it be for a day trip or a weekend getaway. IUP is also just a drive away from other exciting places, such as Philadelphia, Erie, Washington D.C. and New York City.
- Participate in campus-sponsored events: Different campus organizations often sponsor free or discounted events for students. Upcoming events vary from concerts like Lil Uzi Oct. 5 or Mayday Parade Nov. 30, to free movie screenings, such as “Get Out” Oct. 26 and both “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies Dec. 8. There is also an off-campus sponsored trip to the Scare House in Pittsburgh Oct. 28.
