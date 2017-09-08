DACA decision sparks nationwide protest

By Elijah Lyons and Katie Mest

The Penn Staff

The-Penn@iup.edu

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump moved to end a program started by former President Barack Obama that allowed young undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S, urging Congress to replace it within six months.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protects applicants from deportation, with the conditions that they were under 16 years old when they immigrated to the U.S., before the year 2007, and had no criminal history.

Now, if Trump gets his way, more than 800,000 citizens could be affected.

Rep. Bill Shuster issued a statement Tuesday following Trump’s announcement.

“There wouldn’t be a DACA debate if our country didn’t have a serious problem with illegal immigration,” Shuster said. “While President Obama’s solution was to create policy without Congress, offering amnesty without real action to address the root cause, President Trump is making the correct decision to allow Congress to legislate and return to constitutional order.”

Community members took to the streets in outrage, protesting in front of Shuster’s office on Water Street in Indiana.

Nicholas Strittmatter, a current member of Make the Road Pennsylvania (MRPA), organized the rally on behalf of his organization, which held protests in front of 14 state representatives’ offices.

“This was put together nationwide by a group called Make the Road Pa.,” Strittmatter said.

“People are gathering outside their reps’ office all on the same day to put pressure on them and let them know that this is something people here care about, and have students and people here that care about their rights being trampled on.”

MRPA is an organization, stationed in Reading, that supports the Latino and working class communities in Lehigh and Berks counties to fight for change.

MRPA also occupied Washington D.C., joining others in the fight against Trump’s decision.

The Indiana rally, which attracted approximately 20 protesters, represented the area’s diversity from college students to senior citizens of multiple cultural backgrounds.

Protesters held up signs and chanted as cars drove by, some honking in approval.

Though Shuster was not in his office at the time of the rally, he sent a representative to speak with those who had been outside the office since 3 p.m.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Obama spoke out in defense of his policy, which he set in place in June 2012.

“These Dreamers are American in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper,” Obama said. “What makes us American is not a question of what we look like, or where our names come from, or the way we pray.

“What makes us American is our fidelity to a set of ideals – that all of us are created equal; that all of us deserve the chance to make our lives what we will; that all of us share an obligation to stand up, speak out and secure our most cherished values for the next generation.”