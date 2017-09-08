Campus dining mimics popular HBO show

This article contains satire.

Is art imitating reality? Or is IUP just imitating “Game of Thrones?”

After the death of good ol’ Foster’s Dining Hall, the campus was split in two.

Originally, it seemed like Folger Dining Hall would be the heir apparent — a young, new and improved dining hall on the south end of campus with a homey fireplace — to ease the tragedy of Foster’s passing. However, a challenger has risen in the North, and Northern Dining Hall now lays its claim as the rightful, superior successor to Foster’s legacy.

IUP administrators’ potential love for popular HBO shows aside, the first question is why? Why was North Dining Hall built, and why was there an 11.3 percent increase to meal-plan packages to pay for it?

In 2013, IUP planned to invest $37 million into dining facilities on campus, according to an article from TRIB Live. The construction of North Dining Hall was part of a long-term plan, and not simply a consequence of administrators forgetting the Hadley Union Building (HUB) and the buses that run from the north to south end of campus.

“We really want to be kind of a destination,” said Michael Lemasters, IUP executive director of housing, residential living and dining.

More than providing the best and most affordable eating experience to students went into the building these dining halls.

In a U.S. News and World Report article covering college trends, Matthew Hamil, senior vice president of the National Association of College and University Business Officers, was asked why so many schools were building newer and bigger facilities and investing so much into on-campus infrastructure.

“I don’t think they’re marketing gimmicks,” Hamil said. “They are responses to consumer demand. And the reality is that students are increasingly demanding these kinds of services and opportunities.”

It seems like IUP is caught in the rat race. IUP has to keep spending and building in order to “keep up with the Joneses” and attract more students.

As universities and state schools update their dorms to luxury suites and campuses look to provide dining experiences instead of affordable, quality food, everyone in higher education keeps spending in order to remain competitive.

Another potential reason for the construction of the Northern Dining Hall is that meal plans, while convenient, are expensive. It is usually much cheaper for off-campus students to purchase their own food and cook it. This is especially true because most things on campus can be purchased at will with a debit card.

This allows students to bypass the meal plan, which, after all, does not give the full dollar value for what is actually paid for.

The only places this is not true is are dining halls like North and Fosters, where swiping is much more cost-effective than paying to eat without a meal plan. The buffet-style allows students to eat as much as they want. Perhaps Northern Dining Hall will attract off-campus students to buy some swipes?

North Dining Hall has a beautiful interior with a high, sweeping ceiling, modern décor and comfortable eating areas. If you like Foster’s and Folgers but want to feel like you are eating with a little more style, you’ll love North.

The question is not how good it is, but whether using money for dining halls best serves the students.