When one building goes up, another comes down

By Katie Mest

News Editor

K.A.Mest@iup.edu

After almost an entire year of avoiding construction fences, students are finally able to walk through and eat at North Dining Hall.

In 2011, the IUP Council of Trustees approved a master dining plan to increase meal plan participation by creating more food venues across campus for a larger variety of options.

The construction of the new dining facility was part of a three-phase plan to update dining facilities.

It began with the completion of the Crimson Café at the end of 2014. This brought dining options to the corner of campus near Stabley Library and Cogswell Hall.

After the completion of the Crimson Café, renovations to Folger Dining Hall and the Hadley Union Building (HUB) food court began.

The last phase was razing Keith Hall to add a second functioning dining hall in addition to Folger. The Humanities and Social Sciences Building (HSS) is now home to the classes and offices that were previously in Keith.

After weighing the costs of renovations, architects decided that Foster Dining Hall was unable to remain in operation.

Rich Manslow is the project manager for most of the construction happening around campus.

“The whole [master dining plan] was to change the old-style concept of a regular smorgasbord-type thing,” Manslow said, “where now you go in and there are different venues and options for the students. It was just a revamping of everything.”

In addition to the dining renovations, crews began demolishing Leonard Hall, located in the Oak Grove.

“We wanted to get rid of Leonard Hall just to open the campus back up,” Manslow said. “But it’s also providing a footprint for the new science building that is in the future works.”

Design of the new science building will start by the end of the year, according to Manslow. He said he hopes to be able to begin construction in the next two years in the place of Leonard, Walsh and possibly some of the Weyandt land.

Another construction project that is expected to interrupt some of campus is the replacement of a large section of the underground steam tunnel, which spans from the cogeneration plant to Sutton Hall.

Parts of Grant Street and Pratt Drive will be excavated for a period of time, disrupting campus activity.

A plan to transform Grant Street into a park for students will get underway next summer.

“It’s going to eventually finish off where [Manslow] finishes off with the tunnel project, all the way down to Pratt,” said Jason Mackovyak, who is also instrumental in planning out new construction projects.