Students roll into fall semester with new sounds

With the summer of 2017 in the books and the fall semester about to be in full swing, the music landscape has changed a lot in the four months since many college students have seen each other. With countless albums and singles dropping lately, it’ll be a melting pot of music at IUP during the next few weeks.

Here is what you missed and what you can expect:

1. The Biebs Is Back: Justin Bieber had been relatively quiet since he dropped “Purpose” at the tail-end of 2015. This summer, the former teenage pop star picked back up where he left off by providing the chorus for DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One,” which featured other big names such as Quavo and Chance the Rapper. Following that, the Biebs collaborated with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee on the major summer hit “Despacito,” bringing a Spanglish sound back to the forefront of pop music. Bieber’s new song “Friends,” featuring Blood Pop, is also climbing the charts right now.

2. Kodak Keeps Coming: Dieusion Octave aka Kodak Black, released his debut album “Painting Pictures” March 21. The trap-rap album was a hit with the younger generation and singles like “Tunnel Vision” were just as big.

Black just recently released his second album of 2017, “Project Baby 2.” Black is now quickly establishing himself as one of the next great rappers despite being virtually unknown last year.

3. Issa > 4:44: On July 9, Lonzo Ball, the Lakers’ rookie star point guard, tweeted “Issa > 4:44” in reference to 21 Savage’s debut studio album, “Issa Album,” being better than Jay Z’s latest album, “4:44.” The album features songs such as “The Story of O.J.” and “4:44.” Hits from Savage’s album include “Bank Account.” One thing about both albums is for sure: They’re going to be played a lot.

4. Something New: Wiz Khalifa has been teasing fans for almost two years that his next album, “Rolling Papers 2,” will be dropping soon. With nothing from Khalifa but some features and a mixtape, fans were craving something new. So that’s exactly what The Captain gave them. Khalifa released his new single “Something New” Aug. 11.

5. Life Changes: Although country music is often not popular on campus, Thomas Rhett is one name most people can recognize. Rhett has also been quiet lately, not releasing much since “Tangled Up” in 2015. Rhett released three singles from his next album, “Life Changes,” with “Unforgettable” being the most popular track. The album is set to drop Sept. 8.