Sessions offer training in leadership

By Katie Mest

News Editor

K.A.Mest@iup.edu

The Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement (MCSLE) announced it is hosting its third annual Emerging Leaders series.

Sessions will take place at noon Wednesdays in the Hadley Union Building (HUB) from Sept. 6 to Oct. 11.

Applications are open on Crimson Connect. Those who wish to apply must do so before 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Kevin Foster, assistant director of MCSLE, encourages all university students and staff to take part in the series.

“One thing we really love about the program is that it engages faculty and staff from different functional areas of the campus to teach students about what they are passionate about,” Foster said in an Aug. 8 email.

“For example, Career and Professional Development staff offer sessions on translating skills to practice and the importance of engagement.”

A member of the Office of Housing and Residential Living and Dining staff will discuss the importance of mentorship on a college campus.

The series will include discussions having to do with citizenship, diversity and civil engagement, among other topics.

The center offers three series to teach the campus community about leadership: Emerging Leaders, Executive Leaders and Leadership in a Multicultural Society.

“The idea to develop these leadership series was based on data from student surveys and research of best practices at other state system schools,” Foster said. “The information supported the initiative to create opportunities to develop skills and knowledge around the idea of leadership.”

Foster hopes to provide students with a skillset they can use throughout their college careers and beyond.

“I hope for students that participate in the Emerging Leaders series to be able to understand key terms and ideas associated with leadership, increase awareness of their leadership style and have more leadership skills.”