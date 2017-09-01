Old books are out, new study space is in

By Alexandria Mansfield

Managing Editor

A.M.Mansfield@iup.edu

Among many construction projects underway at IUP, the Stapleton Library will undergo a few changes in the coming years.

The second floor of the library will get an almost-complete makeover in the next two years as many volumes now available for physical checkout will be retired from the shelves to make room for more study space.

“My newest challenge is to provide additional study space for students,” said Dean Luis Gonzalez, an IUP senior administrator who has been working in libraries for 31 years and at IUP’s Stapleton Library for seven years.

In the library’s collection of approximately 486,000 physical books, about 212,868, or 43.8 percent, of these copies have not been used in more than 20 years.

The Puerto Rico native, who earned his master’s degrees in library sciences and public administration, combined his own expertise in this field with the requests of students to influence this decision to make way for the digital age and students’ evolving needs.

In meetings with student governance organizations as well as individual students, Gonzalez said he learned that most students expressed a want for more group spaces as well as silent study space.

Despite rumors about what would happen to removed books, including allegations that they would be burned in the Oak Grove, each volume will be donated to Better World Books, a charity organization which sends books to communities and schools that don’t otherwise have the means to get them.

“Change is hard,” Gonzalez said. “I understand their concerns, but we are doing a philanthropic thing.”

The process to remove books from the library began in September 2016 with librarians going through each book individually to check its availability in the interlibrary loan system and cross-checking it with its use. Use is determined both by how frequently a book is checked out of the library as well as how often it is taken from its shelf for in-house reading.

Only books that have not been touched in approximately two decades will be removed.

IUP contracted with a third-party firm, Sustainable Collection Services, which allows the library to use a program called Greenglass to assess this use.

Only the physical books, however, will lose their availability.

“In 1993, they said that computers would replace libraries, but we’re still here,” Gonzalez said. “The academic library of the 21st Century is about creating access, not ownership. We are not giving up access, just ownership.”

Students will still be able to view the older volumes, find out what library they are located in and obtain them through an interlibrary loan. This is the kind of loan in which a user in one library can borrow books from another library.

All of the books that are removed from the library will be made available in the interlibrary loan system through sister schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and Online Computer Loan Center (OCLC) and Hathi Trust, which is a database similar to Google books, according to Gonzalez.

“The hope is that this year’s sophomore class will be able to benefit from this project once everything is put in place,” Gonzalez said.

Between 2012 and 2014, the library underwent its first major change when all furniture in study areas on the first floor of Stapleton and the second floor of the Stabley building was replaced. The removal of physical editions in favor of more room is another step in a series of tasks to improve the Stapleton Library.

“My job is to make students’ lives easier in their academic endeavors,” Gonzalez said. “The ones who come to the library would like more options to study, and that’s what we’re striving for.”