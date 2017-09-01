Office of Service Learning hosts volunteer fair

By Kate Bradshaw

Contributing Writer

K.H.Bradshaw@iup.edu

The new school year is rolling along, and whether you’re a seasoned IUP student returning to campus or a freshman who gets occasionally lost, the Community Involvement Fair is a way for you to learn about volunteer opportunities on and off campus.

The fair is open to all students, but is especially helpful for freshmen looking to join communities and find like-minded friends.

Students with Federal Work Study (FWS) looking for a job at local non-profit agencies can get paid.

Students can check whether they have FWS by checking their Award letter under the finances tab of their MyIUP account.

“Any student or organization looking for a philanthropic opportunity in the community should come to the Community Involvement Fair,” said Brooke Stanford (senior, finance and legal studies), who works in the Office of Service Learning. “All of the participating agencies offer great service learning opportunities for students.”

Service learning gives students the opportunity to contribute to a community and cause that they care about while adding to their skill set.

All sorts of philanthropic, social and service interests are represented at the fair.

Some familiar philanthropic organizations on this year’s roster include The Food Co-op of Indiana and Salvation Army.

For those with an interest in entering the medical field, organizations like My Choice Medical Center, the Visiting Nurses association and Citizen’s Ambulance Service will be available. Countless other organizations plan to table at the fair, as well.

“Volunteering brings together people who want to strengthen the community,” Stanford said. “Students who participate in volunteering often feel like they belong to the community and are doing something to improve it.”

The fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the HUB Ohio Room.