Luv proves to rage again for Lil Uzi

This article contains opinion.

Philadelphia’s self-proclaimed “rockstar” is back with the release of his long-awaited debut album, “Luv Is Rage 2.”

The 23-year-old rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, keeps the ball rolling after the huge success of his three-time platinum single “XO Tour Lif3,” which is the closer on the album. Uzi sticks to his colorful roots with hit after hit on the album.

But don’t let the beautiful production from long-time producing partner Maaly Raw fool you. Uzi is on a mission with the follow-up to his 2016 album “The Perfect LUV Tape.”

The electric rapper is saying a lot under the heavenly auto-tune that floods songs such as “Sauce It Up” and “Two.” Uzi is spreading motivation with songs like “The Way Life Goes.” Uzi expresses his emotions about opioids on track 7 of the album, “Feelings Mutual.”

While Uzi sticks to the fun-loving, feel-good vibes he is most known for, he is not afraid to step into other artists work. While scarce, the features on this album are huge.

Uzi tag-teams with music veteran Pharrell Williams on the song “Neon Guts,” which is a huge fan favorite and also a very big co-sign for Uzi.

Uzi holds his own on this Pharrell-produced roller coaster of a song, going bar for bar against one of the most prolific pop-culture names of the generation.

The Don Cannon signee also harmonizes with the star boy himself, The Weeknd, on “UnFazed.”

Uzi keeps his hot-streak of pleasing the fans, but critics seem a bit indifferent. HotNewHipHop gave a 77 percent rating while The Needle Drop only gave it a three out of 10.

Uzi will perform at IUP’s Homecoming on Oct. 5 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The concert is brought to the university by STATIC (Student Activity Committee).