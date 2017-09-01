IUP tennis looks to keep it rolling after brilliant 2016-17 campaign

The IUP women’s tennis team is looking to make big waves this season.

The Crimson Hawks’ first stop will be at Bucknell University for the annual Bucknell Fall Invite Sept. 8 through 10.

Then, the team will travel to Mercyhurst University for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Regional Championships starting Sept. 16.

Following that, the team will travel to Bloomsburg University for the 2017 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

IUP will end the fall season by participating in the ITA Oracle Cup at Berry College in Rome, Ga.

That tournament will run from Oct. 11 to 15.

The 2016-17 season was very successful for the Crimson Hawks.

They held an impressive 20-6 record last season, and they also held a 7-0 record when playing at home.

The team was seeded second in the championship bracket and went on to beat Edinboro University, West Chester University and, finally, Mercyhurst to win the PSAC Women’s Championship.

“My personal highlight was capturing the individual PSAC doubles title with my amazing partner, Jarka [Petercakova], and also the tremendous success we had as a team at the PSACs, where we also took home the first-place trophy,” Luise von Agris (senior, international business) said.

She is also looking forward to accomplishing even more this season.

“I look forward to build on the success we had last season and maybe achieve even more, like winning a round at nationals or capturing an individual title at the ITAs,” von Agris said.

Last season was an exceptionally impressive season for von Agris, who won a PSAC title in doubles, was All-PSAC in both singles and doubles and obtained the ranking of No. 16 in the nation in doubles.

Her stellar play led to her receiving the Women’s Athletic Performance of the Year award by the IUP Athletics department. The Crimson Hawks will be adding more talent, with at least three new freshmen joining the roster this season.

“It will be lots of fun to see them improve everyday and be successful on our team,” von Agris said.

She also offered high praise for coach Larry Peterson.

“Generally, I can say that coach always sets his expectations high on us but always where he knows that we can achieve these goals when we work hard,” von Agris said. “We, as a team, always work hard to fulfill them, and we were able to do even more last season.”