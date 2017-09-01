Field hockey team opens season with hopes for improvement

The IUP Crimson Hawks field hockey squad will open its 2017 season with a pair of non-conference away games against Lindenwood University and Bellarmine University this weekend.

IUP kicks things off against the Lindenwood Lions at 5 p.m. Friday and will face the Bellarmine Knights at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Both matches will be played at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.

IUP is coming off a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament appearance, earning the No. 6 seed before falling to third-seeded West Chester University in the quarterfinals.

Lindenwood, however, captured its first East College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championship last season after shutting out Limestone College.

The Bellarmine Knights also finished their last season strong, coming in second place behind Lindenwood in the ECAC.

Thirteen players return for IUP from last year’s squad that finished with a 10-8 record.

The returning players combined for 21 of the team’s 28 goals a season ago.

Senior goalkeeper Alyssa Lerda (earth and space science) will be back in the cage for the Crimson Hawks as she enters her final season.

The veteran posted two shutouts and had a season-high nine saves against second-ranked Shippensburg University in the first round of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament.

Also stepping back on the field for her senior year is midfielder Maddie Mullen (senior, marketing).

Mullen scored three goals for the Crimson Hawks last season along with three assists and a total of 9 points.

“We’ve been working hard this preseason and are eager as a team to finally compete,” Mullen said. “This being my last season, I hope to make it my best and rise to every challenge. I hope to lead this team to accomplishments that future players of the IUP field hockey program can admire or feel inspired by.”

As Mullen goes into her final season with the Crimson Hawks, she hopes to truly enjoy and appreciate the game and all it demands.

“One thing that I think makes our team really special is the amount of potential we see in ourselves and each other,” Mullen said. “We had a proving season last year, and it was exhilarating, so it’s time to continue to show that we are a force to be reckoned with as a strong team.”

Lerda and Mullen lead the Crimson Hawks this year as the team’s senior co-captains.