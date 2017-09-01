Cross country teams set for first meet

The IUP cross country teams will kick off the season Saturday at the Duquesne University Duals.

The meet takes place starting at 9 a.m. at the Schenley Oval Sportsplex in Pittsburgh.

Five men’s teams and seven women’s teams will compete.

These teams include Duquesne, Youngstown State University, University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and IUP.

Two additional teams for the women’s events are Cleveland State University and Robert Morris University.

All schools competing are Division I, except IUP and CMU.

This will be a testy field for the Hawks squads but should be a good gauge of where the team is to begin the season.

It will also give inexperienced runners the taste of heavy competition early in the season.

“It will be good for everyone to get out there and compete, as we have been training for the past several months in preparation for the season,” said IUP coach Joey Zins. “While we aren’t putting a huge amount of emphasis on this particular meet, Saturday will give our team the opportunity to get used to racing again.”

This weekend should be an interesting test for the fresh-legged Hawks, as about 40 percent of IUP’s runners are new to the college speed of racing.

As of now, there are several freshmen looking to compete in their first race as a Hawk early this weekend.

IUP will also be returning a lot of experience, one of which is veteran runner Austin Cooper (senior, regional planning and economics).

“The team is eager to see what everyone can do,” Cooper said. “We have very high expectations for this season, and it starts with this first meet. We have a large group of guys who have all worked very hard over the summer and are looking to have a good showing.”

On the women’s side, the Hawks will be holding out one of its top returnees, Allyson Dryer (senior, natural sciences).

She is expected to miss the first two meets due to an achilles procedure in the offseason.

The men’s team was ranked fifth out of 16 teams in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) preseason polls.

The women’s team was ranked 12th out of 18 in the preseason polls.

Both teams are looking to keep climbing those polls as the season gets under way.