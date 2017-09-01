Crimson Hawks win thrilling season opener on last second field goal

IUP kicker Dillon Sarka (sophomore, mathematics) nailed a game-winning, 46-yard field goal to propel the Crimson Hawks to a 26-23 victory against the Ashland University Eagles on Thursday night at George P. Miller Stadium.

The anticipation leading to the season’s start has been building a bit more than usual with head coach Paul Tortorella making his debut as the new head coach of the Crimson Hawks.

Quarterback Lenny Williams (redshirt junior, accounting) was also featured in many of the headlines leading to the opener, as he made his return to the field after suffering a season-ending knee injury toward the end of last season.

The most recent development leading up to the opener involved last year’s leading wide receiver, Walt Pegues (senior, communications media), who was listed out for the next three to four weeks with a shoulder injury.

Even without Pegues on the outside, Williams and company picked up right where they left from last season on their first drive against the Eagles, marching down the field at will but ultimately being forced to settle for a field goal. Ashland quickly responded on its first drive, punching it in for a score, followed by a blocked extra point by Justin Weldon (senior, pre-physical therapy).

IUP struggled to get back on track following its impressive opening offensive series, as Ashland added another touchdown and a 23-yard field goal putting them ahead, 16-3.

With an unfamiliar start, the Crimson Hawks were in need of a big spark, and they found it with Williams hooking up on a 35-yard touchdown on a fourth-down strike to Dom McNeil (redshirt sophomore, kinesiology). After coming up with their first stop of the night, the Crimson Hawks’ defense was able to get the ball back to Williams who found his touch once more on a quick strike to JoJo Gause (redshirt sophomore, communications media) for the score, putting the Hawks up by one.

The go-ahead drive was sparked by a 52-yard gallop by sophomore running back Samir Bullock (management), who was last season’s leading rusher.

Ashland added a third touchdown before the end of the half, but IUP answered with a field goal with just three seconds remaining in the half to make the score 23-20 heading into the break.

Needing to make some adjustments coming out of the locker room to begin the second half, the Crimson Hawks tightened things up defensively. After coming up with a stop to begin the half, Sarka knotted the game up at 23.

The rest of the second half was a complete defensive battle for both teams. Neither IUP nor Ashland could string any drives together, leading to punt after punt and also included a turnover for both teams. Heading down the stretch, the stalemate continued, with the thoughts of overtime looming to settle the score. With more than five minutes remaining, Ashland started marching down the field, powering between the tackles against a tired Crimson Hawks defense.

After winding down the clock, Ashland set up for a go-ahead field goal with just 1:52 remaining, but the Crimson Hawks special teams unit came up big again with their second blocked field goal attempt of the game. John McDonald-Horner (sophomore) got his hand on the football and gave the Crimson Hawks life with the opportunity to drive down the field with under two minutes remaining. Williams and the offense came back onto the field and began to march.

Suddenly finding its chemistry, IUP was able to get the ball inside Ashland territory when Sarka was sent out for the possible game-winning field goal with just four seconds remaining.

After Ashland attempted to ice him twice, Sarka ripped the 46-yarder through the uprights to secure the first win of the season for the Crimson Hawks.

The game-winning field goal for Sarka was the longest of his career.

“The funny story is our former kicker was on the sideline, Ryan Stewart, and I looked at him and I asked him could he make it?” head coach Paul Tortorella said. “And then he said ‘yeah.’ And then he did.”

Tortorella was pleased overall with his team, especially in the second half.

“The defenses took over in the second half. We shut them out in the second half defensively, We kicked two field to win it in the second half. For the first game the way it was played between two good teams, Ashland doesn’t have anything to be ashamed about. They played a great game. It was a great first game.”

The Crimson Hawks will look to carry the momentum of Thursday’s thriller when they take on East Stroudsburg University at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Miller Stadium.