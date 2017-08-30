IUP soccer team preparing for season with a sense of optimism

The IUP women’s soccer team is filled with optimism for the 2017 season.

Coming off a 9-9-1 record and an appearance in the PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) tournament last season, the team is looking to build on a strong group of returning players, along with incoming freshmen.

Coach Adel Heder said he is very optimistic about the team this year and excited for what this season has to hold.

“Our goal this year is to advance further in the PSAC tournament, and we hope to advance to the NCAA tournament,” Heder said. “We have a good core of upperclassmen that bring experience, work ethic and motivation. The incoming freshmen bring excitement and challenge to the team.”

The bulk of the team’s experience lies in the captains, Cassidy LeDonne (senior, applied mathematics) and Kristen Baumgartner (senior, biology). Hannah Stoof (junior, fashion merchandising) will also bring her background to the team.

With those three women all predominately playing on the defensive side of the ball, the team hopes to have strength in protecting the net.

This Crimson Hawks group is young, however, with a roster of 15 freshmen.

With so many new players and the loss of several women from last season’s team, many positions will be open to change throughout the year as Heder looks to find the best mix of talent.

IUP opens up its season at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.