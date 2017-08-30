Cross country teams look to keep building with experienced runners

After redshirting a large number of the IUP men’s cross country team last season, the squad is coming into the 2017-18 year with a full-scale roster.

The team will be looking for a leadership role in last year’s top runner, Austin Cooper (senior, regional planning and economics), who finished the season an All-PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) first-team selection, an All-Atlantic Regional selection and ran at the NCAA (National College Athletic Association) Cross Country Championships.

Cooper placed 67th, which is the best an IUP runner has finished since 2009.

Other returning runners for the team are Justin Jones (sophomore, communications media), Michael Dautlick (junior, safety science) and John Michael Mihalek (senior, psychology and nutrition), who was also an All-Atlantic Regional honoree last season.

Jones and Dautlick were the third and fourth runners in the lineup, respectively, for the Crimson Hawks last season.

The 2015 PSAC 10,000-meter outdoors champion, Greg Beaudette (senior, exercise science), is back in the lineup, too.

Beaudette was also part of the All-PSAC and All-Atlantic team in 2015.

Dalton Trump (senior, business), the 2015 PSAC runner-up for the 3,000-meter outdoor steeplechase, Noah Mandel (junior, pre-physical therapy) and Ryan Louther (junior, accounting), will also be competing this season.

These returns should bring positive impacts back to the Crimson Hawks team.

This year could be big for incoming freshmen as well after the addition of seven freshmen looking to make an impact.

The IUP women’s cross country team is looking at a challenge this season with the graduation of standout runner Jenna Lezanic.

The team, however, said it is welcoming the challenge with open arms.

Last season, Makena Felts (senior, nursing) was just short of honors for All-Conference and All-Region teams.

Other returners are Sam Christman (junior, business), Nicole Best (senior, accounting) and Mikayla Plafcan (junior, early childhood education).

These runners will be vital with their experience this season, as most of the team is now comprised of newcomers.

“It is hard to know exactly what to expect from this group, but I like the fact that we have a large group of newcomers,” said coach Joey Zins.

The women’s team finished 12th last season at the PSAC Championships and tied for 10th at the regional meet.

The team is hopeful that this season could top last year with a good mix of experience and fresh legs on the roster.

Both the men and women’s teams will start their seasons Saturday at the 19th Annual Duquesne Duals in Pittsburgh.