Recycling coordinator addresses allegations, rumors

[cft]

Many students have heard a rumor that IUP does not actually go through the process of recycling.

“I’ve heard through the grapevine that they just throw it all away in the same place, the trash and recyclables,” said Anthony Maticic (sophomore, accounting and economics).

Because of this, Maticic said that he does not recycle on campus; not because he does not care about the environment, but because he does not want to waste his time. He recycles when he is back home.

Some students, like Kayla Kroczynski (sophomore, geoscience), have taken to social media to voice their recycling concerns.

Michael Mann, IUP’s facilities operations/university recycling coordinator, said he was frustrated that so many students didn’t believe the effort IUP puts into recycling.

“In the past six years, I have gotten multiple students come to me with the same issue,” said Mann.

He explained that custodians take the bags from the recycling bins three or four times a week and then take the bags to designated areas to be taken directly to the recycling plant.

Mann gets recycling slips, which summarize how much IUP has recycled, monthly.

In 2016, there were 63,150 pounds of cardboard, 10,020 pounds of plastic, 855 pounds of aluminum cans and 245 pounds of glass recycled by IUP, Mann said.

Marilyn Can (senior, biology, ecology and conservation track), president of IUP’s Environmentally Conscious Organization, said that quite a few students have come to the club with concerns about the issue. She said she is not sure how the rumor started.

“It seems that if the trash and recycling get combined, it is the individual worker’s doing, not the system in place,” Can said.

In addition to the possibility of individual workers making a mistake, there is also the problem of contamination.

Mann said that there are instances when trash is thrown into a recycling bin, which contaminates the recyclables. When this happens, “we are instructed to throw the whole bag away as trash,” he said.

If students saw this contamination process, they could form the wrong idea and assume the worst: that IUP is not recycling.

To try to provide clarity and raise awareness of recycling efforts, Mann made a rap that is on YouTube. He hopes to get the word out to students to dispel the rumor.

“[ECO] backed Michael Mann’s recycling rap video with our appearance, and we wouldn’t have done so if they hadn’t reassured us that these rumors were false,” Can said.

When Maticic saw the video, he claimed it was almost convincing, but he was still a little skeptical.

He said he would like to see more evidence of IUP recylcing, either through photos or videos.

“I’ve got the video, I’ve got the numbers, I don’t understand it,” Mann said.

He also said that it is up to students to take the initiative to recycle.

“Even if an individual slips up and combines the trash and recycling, it is important for students to recycle as much as possible – and correctly – with each item in the appropriate bin,” Can said.

“Spreading these rumors can squander recycling efforts, so it is important to continue encouraging students to recycle.”