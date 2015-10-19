Theater department helps train IRMC nurses

[cft]

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania department of theater and dance has developed new workshops designed to help Indiana Regional Medical Center nurses improve their skills.

The workshops were created by IUP theater professor April Daras.

Her influence in creating the workshops was based off both a new class she offers at IUP and the department’s Patient Simulations in Community Health and Psychiatric Nursing.

The class, The Performance of Caring, has been offered to IUP students every semester since spring 2014.

It is not restricted to nursing majors, but it is targeted toward them.

Nursing majors also have priority enrollment status for the class.

However, Daras acknowledged that the department was exploring the option of opening the course up to nutrition majors as well.

Students who take the course learn interpersonal patient care.

It prepares them for working with and building relationships with real patients through the performing arts.

Students use theater approaches, such as role-playing and improvisation, to recreate scenarios they are expected to encounter on the job.

This training is meant to make them more effective healthcare professionals.

The patient simulations are offered six to 10 times each semester.

With the help of the nursing faculty, the department of theater and dance provides “realistic, authentic learning experiences for between 60 and 100 nursing students each term,” according to Daras.

After observing these simulations in action, hospital representatives at the IRMC were inspired by them and reached out to the theater department about collaborating on a similar workshop for IRMC nurses.

Though, it is a developing partnership.

Only one workshop has been offered so far, with hopes for more to come.

The first personalized workshop focused on nurses improving their skills in successfully delivering discharge instructions.

Daras explained the ways the workshop was carried out and how it helped IRMC nurses improve their skills.

“The workshop included information on effective interpersonal verbal and nonverbal communication strategies, as well as experiential learning through a theater forum and patient simulation,” Daras said.

She continued to describe the program, focusing theater’s involvement in it.

“The theater forum presented a scenario, using actors in the roles of patient, family member and nurse.

“[Unit-based nurse educators] were asked to redirect the actors to play the scene in a way that the outcome would improve,” Daras said. “Individual IRMC nurses had the opportunity to practice discharge instructions and get immediate feedback from the simulated patients about their interpersonal performance.”

Vickie Cressley, the IRMC Clinical Education and Prehospital Medicine coordinator, expressed her thoughts on the workshop and her interest in continuing to offer them as a partnership with IUP.

“I found the workshop with the theater department to be very useful,” Cressley said.

“It was a good experience as a nurse to stand at the side and have the students act out a real patient-nurse scenario.

“I’m looking forward to more collaboration between IRMC and IUP in this way.”

Daras also described her excitement about the new partnership and how important experiences such as the course, simulations and workshop are in benefitting everyone involved.

“The interdisciplinary partnerships we’re exploring at IUP are exciting ways of teaching and learning,” Daras said.

“Students learn from faculty, and they learn from one another. The experience is absolutely engaging and active, so learning happens through critical thinking, reflection and physical experience.

“Knowledge becomes embodied in the student nurses.”