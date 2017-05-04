Study shows correlation between class attendance, grades

The trend between class attendance and final grades in college is a growing debate at campuses across the U.S.

Today, students pay thousands of dollars for classes they will rarely attend.

Many of these students then still expect to receive a respectable grade despite their absences.

Journalism classes at IUP are often an example of students missing classes and expecting a better grade.

As some journalism classes are typically writing-intensive, some students think their above-par writing abilities will make up for their sub-par attendance.

They are then often surprised when they receive their final grade.

Dr. Erick Lauber, an IUP journalism professor, has more than 28 years of teaching experience across six different departments.

“I think there is a definite correlation between attendance and grades,” Lauber said.

“I think it especially holds up at the bottom of the distribution. Normally, if a student receives an ‘F’ in my class, poor attendance often comes into effect.

“Although I do have students with perfect attendance that don’t receive an ‘A,’ I have never had a student that has had perfect attendance and received an ‘F’ in my classes. You just don’t see that.”

In the foreign language department, attendance can be crucial to the outcome of a grade.

Dr. Marveta Ryan-Sams, a professor at IUP since 1999, has taught all levels of Spanish.

“I would say there is generally a strong correlation between regular attendance and good grades,” Ryan-Sams said.

“In other words, I think that students have a higher chance of getting the grade they want if they come to class every day, participate, study and get help outside of class.”

As a student’s skill and experience with a foreign language can also affect his or her grade, attendance proves to be extra important.

In Spanish classes at IUP, a departmental attendance policy imposes a 2-percent deduction on the final grade for each unexcused absence above the limit, according to Ryan-Sams. The limit is three in a three-credit class and four in a four-credit class.

“Not attending class regularly can lead to students missing important information and having to struggle to understand the material,” Ryan-Sams said.

“Chronic absences can lead students to feel less motivated to try to do well in the course.

“Some of my students who have missed at least one class a week have ended up withdrawing or just no longer coming to class toward the end of the semester.”

This trend holds true at other universities as well.

Sydney Dyne is a pre-pharmacy student at the University of Pittsburgh. Dyne attends just about every class and has a 4.0 GPA.

“I think that a class’ final grade can often reflect a student’s attendance,” Dyne said, “especially when it comes to classes such as chemistry and biology. That type of material is very hard to learn on your own.

“Even with class materials posted online, it can still be extremely difficult without the assistance of a professor.”

Although most professors post course materials online through tools like Desire2Learn (D2L) and Moodle, students who skip classes usually take a larger amount of outside time to comprehend the materials.

While some students who do not regularly attend class are still learning the basic materials, students like Dyne are often ahead in assignment completion and exam reviews.

In his article “Skipping Class: An Analysis of Absenteeism Among First-Year College Students,” Dr. Gary Wyatt, a former sociology professor at Emporia State University, explains three major findings in his research on first-year college students and their class attendance.

Wyatt discovered that students who scored the highest on his tests were the students who attended the highest percentage of classes.

He also discovered that females tend to skip more classes than males.

In his conclusion, Wyatt wrote, “If academic life can be made more appealing and exciting, I believe that students with lower grades will attend more frequently.”

Although academic life may not be as appealing as social and Greek life, it still has its benefits.

Just as hard work and punctuality are often not the most attractive parts of college, these are attributes that give college students the best jobs and opportunities available.

Students pay for these classes and can receive degrees for them whether they choose to attend or not, but isn’t the knowledge available in these classes more valuable than the actual degree?