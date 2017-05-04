Students share final playlist

With final exams just around the corner, students will begin searching their Apple Music libraries, Spotify accounts and YouTube to find that perfect playlist to help accompany them to study for finals.

“What I listen to usually depends on what I’m studying,” Allison Crowell (sophomore, biology) said. “Typically it’s classical when I study because I can’t sing along, and it provides good background music so I don’t get distracted.

“If I’m memorizing information, I like to listen to throwbacks or songs I know by heart so I can sing along but not really think about it.”

Ashley Reynolds (freshman, marketing) also turns to throwback music when studying.

“I usually listen to 2000s punk music, like Green Day, Simple Plan, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At the Disco,” she said. “I think I listen to it because it reminds me of simpler days and puts me in a good mood.”

Reynolds isn’t the only student that resorts to nostalgic noise.

“While I study, I normally listen to Green Day, The Offspring and Eminem,” Chris Cummings (sophomore, physics) said. “I don’t really know why I listen to it still, but it’s just become natural sounding to me.”

Just as students seem to enjoy the throwbacks while they study, some students also enjoy the peace and quiet.

“I don’t listen to music while I study because I end up thinking more about the music than the material I’m trying to learn,” Dylan Lyle (sophomore, journalism) said.

Kyle Sharon (sophomore, marketing) also enjoys some silence in his studies.

“I think I can understand and concentrate better with silence,” Sharon said. “Music just ends up distracting me eventually.”

Some find the distraction contagious.

“I like to sing along with the music, so when I study, I can’t have it playing,” Jack Kocjancic (sophomore, business administration) said.

Although listening to albums in music libraries is a popular choice while studying, YouTube can also be a useful studying aid.

“I listen to lo-fi hip-hop mixes on YouTube when I study,” Chris Ward (sophomore, information systems and decision science) said. “They help me concentrate and focus while also providing good background music that isn’t distracting because there isn’t many lyrics.”

Others just venture into a world of music they don’t know to keep the noise going, just not something they can follow.

“I like to listen to songs I don’t really know so I can’t sing along,” Justin Westerburg (sophomore, criminology) said. “I’ll find some newer country songs on YouTube, and as long as I don’t know the lyrics, it works.”