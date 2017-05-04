Students share favorite flick, show picks for study breaks

This article contains opinion.

If you are going to take a break, it’s important that you don’t end up wasting time watching awful reruns of reality TV or some movie that has a 10-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The key to a successful media study break, ironically enough, lies in doing your homework. But never fear: Your fellow IUP students are here to help out with that, as well. Several IUP students offered up their opinions on what their favorite movie or TV show is to turn to when the weight of finals week proves to be just a bit too much.

For Noah Crissman (sophomore, communications media), some of the more popular content on Netflix is what draws his attention, as he is currently watching the hit show “Stranger Things.” While “Stranger Things” focuses on the disappearance of a young boy in a small town and the potential dark forces and mystery surrounding his disappearance, when it comes to movies, Crissman recommends something a bit less mentally taxing.

“As for a movie, I’d probably have to go with a superhero film, like ‘Spider-Man,’” Crissman

said.

Maggie McCanna (sophomore, natural sciences) prefers to rely on “Grey’s Anatomy” when she needs some time off from studying. McCanna said the show is a perfect respite for her because it also serves as inspiration and a bit of an educational experience.

“It pertains to my major, so it reminds me of what I am wanting to do in the future,” she said.

Hannah Hughes (junior, theater) said she has “been watching a lot of ‘Shameless’ for finals.” Hughes recently started the series, thanks to a recommendation from a friend.

“My friend got me into it because she told me that I needed to watch it, so I started it on Netflix,” Hughes said. “I am trying to get through the series so that I can catch up.”

David Micik (junior, communications media) also tends to lean toward TV programming when he is looking to unwind.

“‘The Big Bang Theory’ is a great one,” he said. “I really recommend that show, that’s always funny and humorous and uplifts your mood.”

Micik also suggested turning to sports entertainment due to its continuous nature and accessibility.

“ESPN is on all the time, so I watch a lot of ESPN throughout the day,” he said.

While a little media break is fine, when you end up watching more TV than actually studying, you might end up struggling a bit when it comes time to take that dreaded final.

So, stick to this advice from your fellow IUP students, and you should be just fine.