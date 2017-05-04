Students advise organization, tears for finals

With finals just around the corner, students are working hard and getting ready for four days of exams, projects, papers and presentations.

The culmination of multiple classes in a few days is a challenging week for all students, regardless of year and major. The stresses of the week do not always get easier over time, but students do learn how to better handle the challenges.

Some students shared their own tips and tricks for getting through the last week of the semester:

1. Preparation

“Study at least a week in advance and take some time for yourself,” Kristen Kundrod (sophomore, speech language pathology) said.

Spencer Williams (senior, physics education) said it’s never too early to start planning for next semester, and “nothing is better than simply showing up to class and being there for the material.”

Others agreed that preparation before the intense week was key.

“If you need tips by finals week, you might already be doomed,” Matthew Lees (senior, physics) said.

Vicky Nalbone (senior, art education) said for her, finals week consists more of projects than tests, so she advised other students in a similar situation to “be aware of due dates and break large tasks into manageable steps.”

Most students agreed that cramming was not the best strategy, and students should focus on being more successful throughout the semester.

2. Study Tricks

“Make songs in your head,” Aleah Krug (freshman, theater) said. “Color code and make flash cards. Repetition is the best thing possible for studying – the more you say it, the more you remember.”

Maxwell Moser (junior, criminology) said using notecards helps him.

“Have a list for anything you know will be on the test and things you think might be on the test. The more info you study, the more likely it will be to show up.”

Students also suggested simply reviewing and rewriting to help with the memorization process.

“If your professor has slides, it helps some students when you personally dictate them,” Lewis Dominguez (junior, chemistry pre-med) said. “Write them down and study them. This is especially helpful for classes where you might have heavy memorization.”

Victoria Jakicic (junior, mathematics/psychology) referenced psychological research in support of a study method she called “elaboration.” She said it is “the best way to remember stuff.”

Jakicic described elaboration as the process of not looking at your notes or books when you first study the material. Instead, you just write down everything you remember.

The idea is to not study the material, but recall what you know and talk it out. After doing this, you pick up your notes to see what you remember and what you forgot.

“This does work,” Jakicic said. “I do it. You’ll remember it.”

3. Life Balance

Despite this negative sentiment, Lees did give some advice to help others that has worked for him.

“Honestly, try to integrate what you learn into real life,” Lees said. “The more you integrate what’s going on into your real life, the more it helps.

“It also helps if you have friends that are willing to let you teach them about the subject. Teaching helps reinforce the material. It can really help people who are not even in the same major as each other.”

Other students took a more lighthearted approach to studying for finals by offering sarcastic or pessimistic advice.

“Try not to [do] bad,” Amy Baker (freshman, criminology) said. “Don’t eat, don’t sleep, don’t study and don’t die.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Pagan (sophomore, biology education) simply advised other students to “cry.”