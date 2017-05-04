STATIC hosts stress-reducing event for students before finals

STATIC (Student Activity Committee) will present its third annual Finals Study Break event from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room.

This year’s event features food, an oxygen bar, four massage therapists, bubble wrap, do-it-yourself spa kits and stress balls, video games, a make-your-own cereal bar station and more. The event is free to IUP students and faculty.

Finals Study Break started in 2015 as a way for students to unwind before finals week.

“We wanted to do an event that gives students the opportunity to unplug,” said Zach Clark, director of student activities and assessment. “Students can come, kick back and relax to help them focus for finals.”

Clark said that he is excited for the oxygen bar.

“The oxygen bar is novelty entertainment where people can breathe in 100-percent oxygen for a euphoric experience,” Clark said. “It’s a therapeutic novelty, which can come in different aroma-therapy flavors.”

Callie Campbell, the cultural events chair of STATIC, organized this year’s Finals Study Break. Campbell said she is excited to participate in this year’s event, as well.

“I love this event because people become hectic this time of year and want to relax,” Campbell said. “I’m excited for the massages and food.”

Campbell said that this year, STATIC is adding DIY jelly stress balls to the event. The event typically attracts 400 to 500 people. Campbell suggested that people come early while supplies last.

“People sometimes show up in the last 20 minutes and are surprised that we are out of food and supplies,” Campbell said. “If people want to enjoy the event and eat lots of food, they should try to come early.”

Finals Study Break is being presented the Friday before finals to give people an opportunity to take a break from the craziness this time of year brings.

“Everyone I’ve talked to is overwhelmed with the end-of-the-year rush,” Campbell said. “We all just need a break. So STATIC gathered a bunch of food and crafts to give people that break.”