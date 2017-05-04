SGA kicks back at casual final meeting

The IUP Student Government Association (SGA) met Tuesday to announce results for the year and next year’s executive board.

To begin the meeting, the minutes from the previous meeting were passed.

After this, the current executive board members thanked the other members for a great year and wished everyone luck on the upcoming finals.

Caleb King (sophomore, mathematics), SGA’s chief justice, gave a final farewell, as he will not be returning to SGA next year.

There were no senator reports, community reports or old business to attend to.

The executive members staying on the board – Brian Swatt (sophomore, political science), president; Carson Nicolas (sophomore, political science), vice president; and Vincent Lowerre (junior, communications media), treasurer – were congratulated on a successful year and wished good luck for next year. They were reminded to utilize their advisers and senators.

The members of the executive board for the 2017-18 year were then introduced.

These members were Kayla Thrower (junior, political science) as the chief justice, Lowerre, Nicolas and Swatt.

While Swatt was being announced, the advisers told him to remember that he was not an autocrat and therefore should make sure to make the organization open to the campus and keep the students’ best interest at heart as he prepares to serve another year as president of the organization.

All of the executive board members were told to never hold their own opinions above the opinions of the community and to let the group’s discussion remain open to all ideas and opinions.

They were reminded that SGA serves all students and should be working to build a better community.

The board members then got sworn in to their positions.

In total, only 87 students of the more than 12,000 at IUP voted in the polls sent to students’ imail April 20 and 21 via CrimsonConnect, according to Brian Swatt.

After this, King gave out superlatives to the group, including Best Beard, Best Bromance, Most Swagged Up and Most Likely to Talk About Chickens.

Swatt then handed out certificates to all the senators and board members.

For new business, the new senators who had earned enough signatures were voted back into the group.

There were six senators who got enough signatures, all of which accepted the vote back into the group.

Finally, Lowerre requested a budget of $450 for supplies for the SGA office. The vote passed.