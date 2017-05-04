Second man charged in relation to Indiana homicide case

Indiana Borough Police Department detectives made another arrest in relation to the shooting and death of Carlos Recalde-Campos March 25.

The shooting took place at 1228 Oakland Ave. during the university-unsanctioned IUPatty’s weekend. Nobody involved was an IUP student.

Initially, the only arrest related to the incident was made to Matthew McNevin, 20, of Indiana. However, charges were filed April 28 as part of an ongoing investigation against Matthew Ohler Jr., 19, of Indiana, in relation to the homicide, according to a borough police news release. A week before the killing, Recalde-Campos was reportedly involved in a theft related to McNevin.

“McNevin sought out Recalde-Campos and the two engaged in a physical confrontation before McNevin produced the stolen pistol and confronted Recalde-Campos again, resulting in the shooting,” according to The Indiana Gazette.

Ohler has been charged with criminal conspiracy to homicide, criminal conspiracy to aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to recklessly endangering another person, according to the news release.

Indiana Borough Police Detective John Scherf interviewed Ohler during the time of the initial investigation, but he was released at the time. Scherf said the reason for the new arrest was because of new information that arose from “a couple of witnesses that were not interviewed initially.”

Ohler is currently incarcerated at the Indiana County Jail awaiting trial without bail. Scherf also said that he does not anticipate any new suspects to arise in the future. As part of the investigation, McNevin, who was charged March 25 on all related charges including criminal homicide, is currently awaiting trial.