Police Blotter 5.5.17

Alcohol Violation

• Justin Jones, 19, of Lansdowne, was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness at 12:30 a.m. April 23 on West Avenue, according to IUP University Police.

Drug Violation

• Sebastian Buerk, 22, of Hummelstown, and Tristan Flood, 22, of Covington, were charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana at 6:10 p.m. April 22 on Wayne Avenue, according to university police. Buerk was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to university police.

Assault

• Brandon Conti, 19, of New Castle, and Asia Basham, 19, of Butler, were charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct at 10:53 p.m. April 27 at Northern Suites, according to university police.

Trespass

• Tyler Lewis, 20, of Philadelphia, was charged with trespass at 1:08 a.m. April 20 at Wallwork Hall, according to university police.

• Jeremy Stone, 24, of Indiana, was charged with criminal trespass and false ID to law enforcement at 12:30 a.m. April 26 in Stapleton Library, according to university police.

Scattering Rubbish

• Angela Wess, 40, of Philadelphia, was cited for scattering rubbish at 9:12 p.m. April 21 at Wallwork Hall, according to university police.