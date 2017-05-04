IUP community mourns deaths of two faculty members

IUP faculty members Joann Janosko and Robert Witchel died this week, according to emails from President Michael Driscoll Tuesday and Wednesday.

Janosko, an electronic resources/collection development librarian, passed away Monday evening after being involved in a car accident.

Janosko joined the IUP community in March 2000. She was the serials/acquisition librarian and a member of the University Senate and the university-wide graduate curriculum committee.

Witchel was a counseling department faculty member and had been a member of the IUP community since 1981.

He served for two years as associate professor and director of the Counseling and Student Development Center and for three years as the assistant vice president and director of the Center for Student Development.

He was a Pennsylvania licensed psychologist and National Certified Counselor in private practice.

He was “instrumental in the development of the delivery of the Counseling Department program at the IUP Monroeville Graduate and Professional Center,” according to the Wednesday email from Driscoll.

Funeral arrangements for both parties were incomplete at the time of the emails.