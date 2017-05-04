IUP baseball senior spotlight

IUP baseball’s seniors are looking to become the first senior class since 2011 to lead the Crimson Hawks to the postseason.

This group includes left fielder Scott Hess (safety science), catcher Matt Eperesi (accounting) and pitchers Justin Charles (math and computer science) and Dillon Swanger (criminology).

IUP enters its regular-season finale against the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown holding on to third place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West division.

Justin Charles

A graduate from Northern York High School in Dillsburg, Charles has been a member of the IUP baseball team for the past four years.

Rebounding back from an injury that nearly took away his entire 2016 season, Charles has appeared in six games so far this season.

Charles has been playing baseball since the age of 6, and he aspires to carry out his baseball career after college by possibly joining a local twilight baseball league.

“Play as many positions as you can,” Charles said. “Don’t just rely on one position, because if you branch out, you’ll be more valuable to your team.”

Charles said he will always be thankful that former manager Jeff Ditch recruited him to come play Division II baseball for IUP.

However, Charles said that he’s very glad to be a part of everything that current manager Anthony Rebyanski has done for the team this year and for helping them reach their full potential.

Matt Eperesi

Also a four-year IUP baseball veteran, Eperesi is third on the team in home runs this year, with a .239 batting average on 92 at-bats.

The catcher from Cranberry has appeared in 37 games this year, starting 32 of them.

Baseball has been a part of Eperesi’s life for the past 16 years.

“It’s hard to imagine not having to go to practice or play baseball for the rest of my life,” he said.

Pursuing a degree in accounting, Eperesi said he plans on working at Deloitte in September after he graduates and that he hopes to play for a couple of years for the men’s league in Butler County.

“Work as hard as you can,” Eperesi said. “If baseball is really what you want, go after it because it’s worth it. The experiences and friendships I’ve made here are amazing.

“Also, be ready when the time comes. It’s a yearlong grind, and you want to be as prepared as you can be.”

Dillon Swanger

From James Bennett High School in Salisbury, Md., Swanger has enjoyed a breakout year so far this season for the Crimson Hawks.

A transfer from two previous junior colleges, Swanger joined the Crimson Hawks last season and currently holds an ERA of 3.86.

“It’s a bittersweet moment knowing that my time playing baseball is near its end,” Swanger said.“I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for being able to do what I love everyday for so long.”

Swanger said that his most memorable IUP baseball experience had to be the time he shut out California University of Pennsylvania at home.

Scott Hess

Hess is a three-year starter and second on the team this year with five home runs.

In 2016, Hess had a batting average of .281 with four home runs and 26 RBIs, which was tied for second on the team.

In 2015, Hess played four different positions, including three outfield positions and catcher.

One thing Hess said he’ll never forget was when the team played Slippery Rock last season and won in extra innings.