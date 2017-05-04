IUP alumni start seven-city tour

An Indiana-rooted band will end its monthlong spring tour at 9 p.m. Friday at The Coventry Inn.

The Inner Urge started its seven-city tour, including Harlem, N.Y., April 13 and will conclude in Indiana with a performance from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Artists Hand Gallery and 9 p.m. to midnight at The Coventry Inn.

“We just did one week on the eastern side of the state,” said Alex Price, The Inner Urge guitarist and violinist. “We did one week in Pittsburgh, Indiana and Johnstown last week.”

The Inner Urge band members are IUP graduates Price, bassist and saxophonist Andrew Koss, drummer Jesse Griffith and vibraphonist and percussionist Michael Garbett.

The band described its sound as funk/ambient with a jazz foundation.

The Inner Urge formed after a faculty member asked Garbett to form a jazz group to play at an event on campus.

“We got together and were pretty much an ordinary jazz combo at that moment, but the group evolved over time into a funk/ambient group, although it’s still heavily rooted in jazz and improvisation,” Price said.

The band name comes from an ironic meaning.

“At our first show, we played a song called ‘Inner Urge,’” Price said. “It was a song written by the famous saxophonist Joe Henderson. And it’s a really crazy-sounding, kind of schizophrenic, really fast song with lots of chord changes that don’t seem like they’re very well-related. It’s all over the place, and we messed up really bad. It was terrible. So, we named ourselves The Inner Urge.”

The band aims to play one or two shows a semester in Indiana and can most likely be found at The Brown Hotel or The Coventry Inn.

Price’s favorite performance so far was at The Brown Hotel in January.

“It was a really fun time,” Price said. “It was the weekend before the semester started. Most of the music majors show up before the semester starts so they can get ready for auditions and stuff. There’s a lot of our friends there. And I remember the owner, Sean [Howard], was kind of worried about turnout, but we packed that place, and we had a bunch of people sit in with us.”

The Inner Urge recently began working on a new album they hope to release in the summer.