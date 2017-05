Who: Hannah Lynn (senior, nutrition)

What it is: A Tribal Sun

Where: Outside of the right leg, just above the ankle

Where it was done: State College

Pain level: “It felt like a bee sting,” Lynn said.

Meaning: “It means every day is a new day,” Lynn said. “So the sun comes up every new day.”

Reactions: “People usually just say it’s cool,” Lynn said. “It’s usually pretty positive.”