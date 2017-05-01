Steelers school Indiana community members in charity basketball game

On an important night for Steeler Nation, five current players and two Pittsburgh Steelers legends took to the hardwood Thursday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC) to raise money to benefit of three sponsoring organizations, the Indiana Basketball Boosters, Hopeful Hearts and the Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission.

The Pittsburgh Steelers dominated most of the game and won against the Old Skool Ballerz, a team of local community members who love to play ball.

A local youth basketball coach, Dan Majernik, spawned the idea to bring the black and gold in for an old-fashioned five-on-five game.

After contacting the Steelers and assembling the Old Skool Ballerz vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers was on.

Even on the night of the NFL Draft and Pittsburgh Penguins playoff hockey, the KCAC was filled with Steelers fans young and old.

The Old Skool Ballerz, which included Majernik, Pastor Mel Masengale, Stanford Webb, Mark Arbuckle, Scott Homer, Judge Tom Bianco and Rep. Dave Reed, were warming up when the song “Here We Go” signaled their opponents’ entrance.

Charlie Batch, a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, led the team to the court. Batch was joined by former Steelers wide receiver and first-round draft pick Louis Lipps.

Surrounding the veterans were offensive tackles Matt Feiler and Jerald Hawkins, guard B.J. Finney, defensive tackle Lavon Hooks and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

The Steelers won the tipoff, which began the four 8-minute quarters. The beginning of the game was a defensive battle until Batch drained a 3-pointer from way beyond the arc.

After a closely contested first quarter, the score was 16-10 in favor of the Steelers.

After an IUP water bottle giveaway and a word from the three sponsors/charities, the second quarter got underway.

Entering the half, the Steelers remained on top, 22-18. At halftime, the Steelers players hosted an autograph session, giving kids a chance to meet some of their favorite players.

“It’s just a wonderful event to be here with all the students, the Steelers and people who love basketball and Indiana,” said Jack Frank, an Indiana community member. “It’s a really fun time and great for charity.”

The Steelers came out shooting hot in the third quarter, making it 42-27 Pittsburgh going into the fourth.

After some jokes and laughs, Batch pulled the winning 50-50 raffle ticket for $231. That was followed by signed Steelers memorabilia giveaways.

The Old Skool Ballerz tried to mount a comeback in the fourth, but fell short with a score of 57-42.